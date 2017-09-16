J24 World Championship - Clear Air takes title

Clear Air crew - Click image for a larger image

The Canadian team recovered from an earlier dip to score a 4 and 2 in the final two races and overtake leader Evan Petley-Jones on Lifted (28,20) for a one point victory.

As Lifted crashed out of contention, Bangor Packet of Tony Parker USA, secured second overall with an 8 and 9, with LULL (15,4) of Japan's Ariko Murohashi taking third place on the podium.

Ted Bartlewski’s (1,15) Drivers Wanted won race 7, and Nicolas Cubria's Elvis (31,1) finished their series with a win in race 8.

A Race 9 was started and 3 meaningful legs sailed until the wind completely died at the bottom of the fourth leg, forcing abandonment.

J24 World Championship - Final leading positions after 8 races (63 entries)

1 CAN 5362 Clear Air Rossi Milev 47 pts

2 USA 58 Bangor Packet Tony Parker 48 pts

3 JPN 4886 LULL Ariko Murohashi 62 pts

4 CAN 4025 Lifted Evan Petley-Jones 68 pts

5 USA 2785 YouRegatta Carter White 68 pts

6 CAN 1964 Drivers Wanted Ted Bartlewski 71 pts

7 USA 2365 Baba Louie Mark Laura 76 pts

8 USA 1892 Jaded David Klatt 86 pts

9 USA 5432 HoneyBadger Travis Odenbach 89 pts

10 USA 5471 Tremendous Slouch Scott Milne 89 pts

11 USA 5208 Bogus Will Welles 93 pts

12 PER 4618 Scaramoush Luis Olcese 103 pts

13 USA 5235 Helly Hansen John Mollicone 107 pts

14 JPN 5185 Siesta Nobuyuki Imai 112 pts

15 USA 5257 Mental Floss Aidan Glackin 115 pts

16 USA 5443 Nautalytics Mike Ingham 128 pts

17 USA 2436 Jesus Lizard Daniel Borrer 132 pts

18 USA 3734 Miss Conduct James Freedman 134 pts

19 CAN 4140 Taz Nick Jako 157 pts

20 JPN 5449 Gekko Tokuma Takesue 160 pts

21 CAN 5275 Journey Blair Dinsdale 167 pts

22 USA 3004 Classic James Howard 169 pts

23 USA 3775 Blitz Alfred Constants 169 pts

24 MEX 4029 Monster Fish Kenneth Porter 171 pts

25 CAN 3913 m2w Peter Dixon 175 pts

Full results here

Gerald New

24 September 2017 10:30 GMT