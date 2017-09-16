6mR World Championships - Titles for Spain and Switzerland

Click image for a larger image

There was no change to the overall championship leaders and Phillippe Durr of Switzerland won the Open Division, while HM Don Juan Carlos de Borbón of Spain took the Classic Division championship.

In the Open championship, Phillippe Durron on Junior won race 7 ahead of Scallywag of Craig Healy of the USA, with another Swiss boat, Courage IX of Reinhard Suhner in third.

In the final Open race Finland's Henrik Andersin on Evelina won ahead of New Sweden of Ben Mumford CAN. Third was Sophie II of Hugo Stenbeck SUI.

In the Classic championship, Lars Grael of Brazil on Saskia took the first race with Fridolin, Henrik Lundberg of Finland second and Mena of Violeta Alvarez, Spain in third.

The final Classic race went to Goose of Peter P. Hofmann USA with second Fridolin of Henrik Lundberg FIN and third James A. Hilton's Lucie USA.

Hosted by the Royal Vancouver Yacht Club, the Six Metre World Championship was held from September 17 to 21 with 47 yachts from 11 countries participating. This was the first time Canada had hosted the regatta since it began in 1973.

6mR World Championships - Open Division final leaders after 8 races (24 entries)

1 SUI 77 Junior 1989 Phillippe Durr 2 1 2 2 6 5 1 -11 30 19 pts

2 CAN 129 New Sweden 1989 Ben Mumford 1 3 1 6 -14 6 5 2 38 24 pts

3 K 12 St Francis IX 1985 Andy Beadsworth 3 2 4 1 2 4 9 (25.0 UFD) 50 25 pts

4 SUI 132 Sophie II 1989 Hugo Stenbeck (25.0 DSQ) 10 3 3 1 2 4 3 51 26 pts

5 USA 127 Sting 1989 Russ Silvestri 4 -7 5 5 3 1 6 7 38 31 pts

6 FIN 78 Evelina 1995 Henrik Andersin 6 4 8 4 5 -9 8 1 45 36 pts

7 USA 114 Scallywag 1978 Craig Healy 7 15 -20 11 4 8 2 8 75 55 pts

8 GBR 94 Wildcat II 1989 Fraser McMillan 12 5 9 8 8 7 12 -13 74 61 pts

9 SUI 118 Courage IX 1988 Reinhard Suhner 11 11 7 -18 11 16 3 4 81 63 pts

10 SWE 114 Notorious 1987 Claes Henningsson 8 9 10 -15 9 11 11 10 83 68 pts

6mR World Championships - Classic Division final leaders after 8 races (21 entries)

1 E 16 Bribón Gallant 1947 HM Don Juan Carlos de Borbón 2 3 3 3 1 2 -9 8 31 22 pts

2 US 81 Goose 1938 Peter P. Hofmann 3 1 5 6 5 -9 4 1 34 25 pts

3 KC 19 Saskia 1934 Lars Grael -9 4 4 5 2 4 1 7 36 27 pts

4 FIN 12 Fridolin 1930 Henrik Lundberg 11.0 SCP 10 -17 1 3 3 2 2 49 32 pts

5 N 71 Flapper 1939 Lars Guck -11 2 2 4 6 5 10 6 46 35 pts

6 US 73 Saga 1935 Erik Bentzen 1 8 -13 7 4 1 8 9 51 38 pts

7 US 55 Lucie 1931 James A. Hilton 6 7 9 8 8 -10 6 3 57 47 pts

8 GBR 52 Mena 1946 Violeta Alvarez -14 5 11 11 9 6 3 4 63 49 pts

9 US 83 Llanoria 1947 Leigh Andrew 10 13 6 9 -18 8 7 11 82 64 pts

10 USA 43 Sprig 1930 Greg Stewart 13 14 -15 2 13 13 5 5 80 65 pts

Full results available here

22 September 2017 9:20 GMT