J24 World Championship - Lifted takes lead

Lifted CAN 4025 - Click image for a larger image

Evan Petley-Jones (7,1) continued his charge to take an eleven point lead after Tony Parker USA on Bangor Packet had his worst day so far, a 10 and 15 dropping him to second with 32 points.

John Mollicone (2,6) USA takes third overall with 33 points after he was able to drop a 52 from the opening day.

Clear Air of Rossi Milev (11,5) CAN was another able to drop a poor score and moves to fourth with 41 points.

Two more races were completed in a light breeze which brought into effect the discard, causing most of the big moves on the leaderboard.

Japan's Nobuyuki Ima (1,24) on Siesta won the first race with John Mollicone second and third Ted Bartlewski’s (3,32) Drivers Wanted.

In the second race Petley-Jones won from David Klatt's (24,2) Jaded with third going to HoneyBadger of Travis Odenbach (18,3).

Ireland's Lizzy McDowell (64,23) is in 27th place after an OCS in race 5 and Britain's Andy Taylor (16,13) had his best day and is 24th overall.

J/24 driveHG.ca World Championship - Day 3 after 6 races (63 entries)

1 CAN 4025 Lifted Evan Petley-Jones 39 10 1 2 7 1 21 pts

2 USA 58 Bangor Packet Tony Parker 7 2 5 8 10 15/SCP 32 pts

3 USA 5235 Helly Hansen John Mollicone 52 9 7 9 2 6 33 pts

4 CAN 5362 Clear Air Rossi Milev 46 11 13 1 11/SCP 5 41 pts

5 JPN4886 LULL Ariko Murohashi 40 14 3 6 13 8 44 pts

6 USA 5208 Bogus Will Welles 8 30 8 7 15 7 45 pts

7 USA 1892 Jaded David Klatt 1 21 40 3 24 2 51 pts

8 USA 2365 Baba Louie Mark Laura 15 6 64/UFD 10 4 18 53 pts

9 USA 2785 YouRegatta Carter White 11 25 6 13 20 4 54 pts

10 CAN 1964 Drivers Wanted Ted Bartlewski 30/SCP 7 11 4 3 32/SCP 55 pts

11 USA 3734 Miss Conduct James Freedman 4 5 2 40 17 35 63 pts

12 USA 5471 Tremendous Slouch Scott Milne 10 12 15 11 19 31 67 pts

13 USA 5257 Mental Floss Aidan Glackin 26 1 30 12 12 19 70 pts

14 USA 5432 HoneyBadger Travis Odenbach 12 36 22 17 18 3 72 pts

15 JPN 5185 Siesta Nobuyuki Imai 2 26 29 24 1 24 77 pts

16 USA 2436 Jesus Lizard Daniel Borrer 29 13 18 5 38 15 80 pts

17 PER 4618 Scaramoush Luis Olcese 44 16 27 16 14 10 83 pts

18 USA 3004 Classic James Howard 5 22 36 49/SCP 8 14 85 pts

19 USA 5443 Nautalytics Mike Ingham 35 8 4 35 32 9 88 pts

20 JPN 5449 Gekko Tokuma Takesue 53 24 12 15 9 40 100 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

22 September 2017 7:18 GMT