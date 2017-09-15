6mR World Championships - Penultimate day

GBR52 and US83 - Click image for a larger image

Phillippe Durr's Junior is now tied on 12 points with St Francis IX (24,4) of Andy Beadsworth for the Open title.

Open race winners were Hugo Stenbeck's Sophie II SUI (1,2) in race 5 and Sting of Russ Sylvestri USA (2,1) in race 6.

In the Classic Division, HM Don Juan Carlos de Borbón with 12 points leads from Lars Guck on Flapper (HKG) and Lars Grael's Saskia BRA (3,4) tied on 20 points.

Classic race winners were Ca Va of Sir Robert Owen & Dirk Stolp GBR (1,16) in race 5 and race 6 went to Erik Bentzen's Saga USA (5,1).

Two final races are being sailed to complete the championship.

6mR World Championships - Open Division after 6 races (24 entries)

1st Open SUI 77 1989 Junior Phillippe Durr 12 pts

2nd Open K 12 1985 St Francis IX Andy Beadsworth 14 pts

3rd Open CAN 129 1989 New Sweden Ben Mumford 17 pts

4th Open USA 127 1989 Sting Russ Sylvestri 17 pts

5th Open SUI 132 1989 Sophie II Hugo Stenbeck 19 pts

6th Open FIN 78 1995 Evelina Henrik Andersin 26 pts

7th Open GBR 94 1989 Wildcat II Fraser McMillan 36 pts

8th Open USA 114 1978 Scallywag Craig Healy 44 pts

9th Open SWE 114 1987 Notorious Claes Henningsson 46 pts

10th Open USA 126 1986 Scoundrel Eliza Richartz 50 pts

6mR World Championships - Classic Division after 6 races (21 entries)

1st Classic 1947 E 16 Bribón Gallant HM Don Juan Carlos de Borbón 12

2nd Classic 1939 N 71 Flapper Lars Guck 20

3rd Classic 1934 KC 19 Saskia Lars Grael 20

4th Classic 1938 US 81 Goose Peter P. Hofmann 21

5th Classic 1935 US 73 Saga Erik Bentzen 22

6th Classic 1930 FIN 12 Fridolin Henrik Lundberg 29

7th Classic 1931 US 55 Lucie James A. Hilton 39

8th Classic 1952 US 87 May Be VII Dennis Conner 43

9th Classic 1946 GBR 52 Mena Violeta Alvarez 43

10th Classic 1947 US 83 Llanoria Leigh Andrew 46

21 September 2017 7:02 GMT