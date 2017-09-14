J24 World Championship - Dramatic leaderboard moves

Click image for a larger image

No change of leader, Tony Parker and Bangor Packet (5,8) did enough, more than enough as it turned out, to maintain their lead - now 26 points clear of second placed Scott Milne on Tremendous Slouch (15,11).

James Freedman (2,40) USA on Miss Conduct had been tied for the lead overnight, but a 40th in the fourth race dropped him to third on 51 points.

Lifted of Evan Petley-Jones CAN had been down in 23rd place before a 1 - 2 rocketed them up into fourth place on 52 points.

Drivers Wanted of Ted Bartlewski CAN was another to move up, now tied on 52 points with Petley-Jones.

Ireland's Lizzy McDowell (32,27) drops to 26th place and Britain's Andy Taylor (34,25) is 35th overall.

J/24 driveHG.ca World Championship - Day 2 after 4 races (63 entries)

1 USA 58 Bangor Packet Tony Parker 7 2 5 8 22 pts

2 USA 5471 Tremendous Slouch Scott Milne 10 12 15 11 48 pts

3 USA 3734 Miss Conduct James Freedman 4 5 2 40 51 pts

4 CAN 4025 Lifted, Evan Petley-Jones 39 10 1 2 52 pts

5 CAN 1964 Drivers Wanted Ted Bartlewski 30/SCP 7 11 4 52 pts

6 USA 5208 Bogus Will Welles 8 30 8 7 53 pts

7 USA 2785 YouRegatta Carter White 11 25 6 13 55 pts

8 JPN 4886 LULL Ariko Murohashi 40 14 3 6 63 pts

9 USA 1892 Jaded David Klatt 1 21 40 3 65 pts

10 USA 2436 Jesus Lizard, Daniel Borrer 29 13 18 5 65 pts

11 USA 5257 Mental Floss Aidan Glackin 26 1 30 12 69 pts

12 CAN 5362 Clear Air Rossi Milev 46 11 13 1 71 pts

13 USA 1530 Mr. Hankey Andrew Carey 20 4 26 22 72 pts

14 MEX 4029 Monster Fish Kenneth Porter 21 15 19 20 75 pts

15 USA 5235 Helly Hansen John Mollicone 52 9 7 9 77 pts

16 JPN 5185 Siesta Nobuyuki Imai 2 26 29 24 81 pts

17 USA 5443 Nautalytics Mike Ingham 35 8 4 35 82 pts

18 USA 5432 Honey Badger Travis Odenbach 12 36 22 17 87 pts

19 JPN 4855 Wailea Einosuke Morita 3 20 33 32 88 pts

20 USA 2365 Baba Louie Mark Laura 15 6 64/UFD 10 95 pts

21 CAN 5275 Journey Blair Dinsdale 38 3 39 18 98 pts

22 CAN 3935 GravelleWoodworking.com Michael Howarth 16 29 42 14 101 pts

23 PER 4618 Scaramoush Luis Olcese 44 16 27 16 103 pts

24 JPN 5449 Gekko Tokuma Takesue 53 24 12 15 104 pts

25 USA 3004 Classic James Howard 5 22 36 43 106 pts

26 IRL 680 Scandal Lizzy McDowell 13 34 32 27 106 pts

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb

20 September 2017 21:25 GMT