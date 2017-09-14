J24 World Championship get underway in Ontario, Canada

Overall leader after two races is Tony Parker (7,2) of the USA on Bangor Packet, tied on nine points with James Freedman (4,5) USA on Miss Conduct.

In third place is Mark Laura’s Baba Louie (15,6) on 21 points with fourth David Klatt’s Jaded (1,21) on 22 points.

Very few European teams here, Ireland's Lizzy McDowell (13,34) is in 21st place and Britain's Andy Taylor (31,45) is 39th overall.

Winner of the first shortened race was David Klatt (1,21) USA with second Nobuyuki Imai (2,26) of Japan on Siesta and third Einosuke Morita (3,20) also Japan, on Wailea.

Winner of the second race was Aidan Glackin (26,1) of the USA on Mental Floss, with Tony Parker second and Blair Dinsdale (38,3) of Canada on Journey in third place.

The competition began Tuesday, Sept 19 and continues through Saturday, Sept 23.

J/24 World Championship - day 1 after 2 races (63 entries)

1st USA 58 Bangor Packet Tony Parker 7 2 9 pts

2nd USA 3734 Miss Conduct James Freedman 4 5 9 pts

3rd USA 2365 Baba Louie Mark Laura 15 6 21 pts

4th USA 1892 Jaded David Klatt 1 21 22 pts

5th USA 5471 Tremendous Slouch Scott Milne 10 12 22 pts

6th JPN 4855 Wailea Einosuke Morita 3 20 23 pts

7th USA 1530 Mr. Hankey Andrew Carey 20 4 24 pts

8th USA 5257 Mental Floss Aidan Glackin 26 1 27 pts

9th USA 3004 Classic James Howard 5 22 27 pts

10th JPN 5185 Siesta Nobuyuki Imai 2 26 28 pts

11th CAN 4140 Taz Nick Jako 6 28 34 pts

12th USA 2785 YouRegatta Carter White 11 25 36 pts

13th MEX 4029 Monster Fish Kenneth Porter 21 15 36 pts

14th CAN 1964 Drivers Wanted Ted Bartlewski 30/SCP 7 37 pts

15th USA 5208 Bogus Will Welles 8 30 38 pts

16th CAN 5275 Journey Blair Dinsdale 38 3 41 pts

17th USA 2436 Jesus Lizard Daniel Borrer 29 13 42 pts

18th USA 5443 Nautalytics Mike Ingham 35 8 43 pts

19th USA 3223 Spoony Tactics Todd Fedyszyn 25 19 44 pts

20th CAN 3935 GravelleWoodworking.com Michael Howarth 16 29 45 pts

21st IRL 680 Scandal Lizzy McDowell 13 34 47 pts

22nd USA 5432 HoneyBadger Travis Odenbach 12 36 48 pts

23rd CAN 4025 Lifted Evan Petley-Jones 39 10 49 pts

24th CAN 3729 A-salt Edmond Rees 9 42 51 pts

25th PER 847 Wayra Javier Arribas 34 18 52 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

20 September 2017 8:09 GMT