Close competiton at Hamble Classics Regatta

Royal Southern YC hosted the event with racing organised for eight classes, with celebrated classics plus gaffers, Metre yachts, dayboats and cruiser-racers racing in the Solent.

The welcome arrival of the Spirit Yachts ‘Oui Fling’, Irvine Laidlaw’s flush deck racer and Michael Hough’s elegant 65ft Chloe Giselle spurred the addition of an IRC Zero division.

This included Richard Loftus' iconic S&S Swan 65 Desperado, a yacht designed at around the event’s pre-1971 eligibility benchmark and adding a thoroughbred classic profile to this exciting upshift in yacht size.

Racing on the ‘green’ course with Race Officer Stephen Parry and team, Fenton Burgin sailing Sioma won the all-Classic 6-Metre class from Tom Richardson’s Thistle and Andy Short’s Nancy.

Simon Russell scored four wins in the 20ft XOD one-design class, while Adrian Green in Aurora pipped Rupert Street’s Tschuss in the classic Dragon class, with newcomer Anthony Talbot in third place.

On the ‘red’ course for the larger yachts with PRO Peter Bateson in charge, Oui Fling won both races from Chloe Giselle and Desperado.

Steve Meakin and Andy Cassell of Ratsey Sails sailing Cormorant won the Gaffer 1 class, and in the 19-strong Regatta class Tim Yetman’s West Solent One-Design Suvretta had the speed to win both races.

Giovanni Belgrano’s all conquering Whooper again dominated IRC1, the class boosted this year by the much admired S&S designed 43ft Firebrand now owned by Ramona-Ann Gale (skipper Peter Cyriax).

Plus Lutine of Helford (James Youngman), the S&S yawl Laughing Gull (Barney Sandeman), David Murrin’s Cetewayo, Brian Smullen's McGruer 55ft Cuilaun, Andrew Pearson’s Bojar and Tim Gaukrogers’ Swan 55 Kira.

These new arrivals joining Breeze (Robbie Boulter), Misty (Stephen Card) and Charm of Rhu (Martin Thomas).

For the top award of Concours d’Elegance it was the fabulous Laurent Giles designed Lutine of Helford, for Concours d’Authenticité, the S&S yawl Laughing Gull.

For best presented GRP yacht it was Gloriana, a 1914 designed 16ft Hereshoff 12½ gaffer built in 1977 and owned by Ian Armstrong.

Full results available here

Jonty Sherwill

19 September 2017 18:29 GMT