6mR World Championships - Day 1

Phillippe Durr (SUI) and Ben Mumford (CAN) are tied for the lead of the Open Division on four points.

While Peter Hofmann (USA) has a one point lead over HM Don Juan Carlos de Borbón (ESP) in the Classic Division.

Hosted by the Royal Vancouver Yacht Club, the Six Metre World Championship takes place from September 17 to 21 with 47 yachtsfrom 11 countries participating.

This is the first time Canada has hosted the regatta since it began in 1973.

6mR World Championships - Open Division (24 entries)

1st Open SUI 77 Junior, Phillippe Durr, Club Nautique Versoix 3 1 4 pts

2nd Open CAN 129 New Sweden, Ben Mumford, Royal Vancouver YC 1 3 4 pts

3rd Open K 12 St Francis IX, Andy Beadsworth, Royal Thames YC 4 2 6 pts

4th Open SUI 132 Sophie II, Hugo Stenbeck, RVB Regattaverein Brunnen 2 10 12 pts

5th Open FIN 78 Evelina, Henrik Andersin, Nylandska Jaktklubben 8 4 12 pts

6th Open USA 126 Scoundrel, Eliza Richartz, St Francis YC 5 8 13 pts

7th Open USA 127 Sting, Russ Sylvestri, St Francis YC 6 7 13 pts

8th Open GBR 94 Wildcat II, Fraser McMillan, Royal Victoria YC 14 5 19 pts

9th Open SWE 114 Notorious, Claes Henningsson KSSS 10 9 19 pts

10th Open GBR 90 Lyonesse, Robert Leigh-Wood Royal Yacht Squadron 18 6 24 pts

6mR World Championships - Classic Division (21 entries)

1st Classic US 81 Goose, Peter P. Hofmann, Port Madison YC 3 1 4 pts

2nd Classic E 16 Bribón Gallant, HM Don Juan Carlos de Borbón, Real YC Nautico de Sanxenxo 2 3 5 pts

3rd Classic US 73 Saga, Erik Bentzen, Port Madison YC 1 8 9 pts

4th Classic US 87 May Be VII, Dennis Conner San Diego YC 4 6 10 pts

5th Classic N 71 Flapper, Lars Guck, Royal Hong Kong YC 11 2 13 pts

6th Classic KC 19 Saskia, Lars Grael, Rio de Janeiro (RYC) 9 4 13 pts

7th Classic US 55 Lucie , James A. Hilton, St Francis YC 6 7 13 pts

8th Classic US 96 Hanko III, Thomas Kuhmann, Bayrischer YC 5 9 14 pts

9th Classic FIN 12 Fridolin, Peter Åstrand, Åländska Segelsällskapet 7 10 17 pts

10th Classic GBR 52 Mena Violeta, Alvarez, Real YC Nautico de Sanxenxo 14 5 19 pts

18 September 2017 7:20 GMT