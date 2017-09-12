J70 worlds - Peter Duncan is 2017 World Champion

Click image for a larger image

Peter Duncan USA, sailing with Victor Diaz de Leon, Willem van Waay and Jud Smith on Relative Obscurity, finished with eight points and 15 points clear of Brian Keane's Savasana.

In third was Italian Luca Domenici's Notaro Team and fourth was Claudia Rossi, whose attempt to become the first lady helm to win the title was ended with a Black Flag in the final race.

Top British crew was Ian Wilson's Soak Racing from the Royal Southern YC, finishing ninth overall in the 162 strong fleet.

Hannah Mills who was injured in practice sailing on Nzinga, was able to race and finished 59th.

Mills also confirmed that she will be campaigning the 470 again for the 2020 Olympic Games.

Gold Corinthian Class Winner: White Hawk (ITA) Gianfranco Noè and 10th overall. Second: Marnatura (ESP) Luis Bugallo and 26th overall. Third: Give Me Five (FRA) Robin Follin and 31st overall.

Silver Fleet Overall Winner & Corinthian Winner: Noberasco Das (ITA) Alessandro Zampori.

Audi J/70 World Championship - Final Leaders (162 entries)

1st USA49 237 RELATIVE OBSCURITY Peter S. Duncan 8 pts

2nd USA96 243 SAVASANA Brian Keane 23 8 pts

3rd ITA725 215 NOTARO TEAM Luca Domenici 31 8 pts

4th ITA1132 222 PETITE TERRIBLE # AUDI Claudia Rossi 35 8 pts

5th ITA1090 167 JCURVE Mauro Roversi 36 8 pts

6th ESP1121 147 FERMAX Gustavo Martinez 37 8 pts

7th ARG1270 124 CEBOLLITA Sebastian Halpern 37 8 pts

8th BRA1186 112 ARRIVEDERCI Victor Demaison 42 8 pts

9th GBR1050 246 SOAK RACING Ian Wilson 47 8 pts

10th ITA572 267 WHITE HAWK (C) Gianfranco Noè 48 8 pts

11th ESP961 216 NOTICIA Josè M.Seghers/Luis M.Cabiedes 50 8 pts

12th USA187 122 CATAPULT Joel Ronning 51 8 pts

13th BRA1174 256 TO NESSA Renato J.C. Faria 52 8 pts

14th USA852 157 HOSS Glenn Darden/Reese Hillard 57 8 pts

15th ITA1256 142 ENFANT TERRIBLE Alberto Rossi 57 8 pts

16th GBR1203 224 PHAN Jeremy Thorp 60 8 pts

17th ITA261 143 ENJOY 1.0 Carlo Tomelleri 66 8 pts

18th ITA692 189 L'ELAGAIN Franco Solerio 68 8 pts

19th ITA906 116 B2 Michele Galli 69 8 pts

20th GBR1247 170 JELVIS Martin Dent 74 8 pts

21st ITA723 130 CU-J Pietro e Giacomo 79 8 pts

22nd ESP661 241 SAILWAY Gonzalo Araùjo 79 8 pts

23rd USA1255 234 REACH AROUND Thomas Bowen 88 8 pts

24th MON1172 151 G-SPOTTINO Giangiacomo Serena 101 8 pts

25th USA240 249 STAMPEDE Bruno Pasquinelli 103 8 pts

26th ESP669 199 MARNATURA (C) Jose Luis Freire 103 8 pts

27th POL1089 140 EWA Krzysztof Krempec 107 8 pts

28th GER774 121 CARROUX CAFFEE Carroux Caffee 110 8 pts

29th USA1227 245 SNITCH Geoffrey Pierini 114 8 pts

30th ESP668 200 MARNATURA 2 Jose Luis Freire 114 8 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

17 September 2017 6:24 GMT