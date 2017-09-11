Melges 24 European Sailing Series - Day 1

Miles Quinton's GILL Race Team - Click image for a larger image

Nine boats from five countries made it to Medemblik for the fifth event of the series and even though the number of the boats was small, the competition was great and sailing was close.

The FGF Sailing Team, with Robert Bakoczy helming, sixth at the Worlds in Helsinki a month ago, were strong and consistent enough to win all three races, the second one with a huge gap ahead of the other competitors.

Local team of Eelco Blok, Team Kesbeke, with Ronald Veraar helming finished two races in second and one third, and are second with seven points in total.

Miles Quinton's GILL Race Team - 2017 Worlds' second in the Corinthian division, with the recently crowned SB20 World Champion Geoff Carveth in helm, scored a 5-3-4 and are third, just one point separating them from Akos Csolto's Seven-Five-Nine.

