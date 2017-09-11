Keelboat
 

Melges 24 European Sailing Series - Day 1

Hungarian FGF Sailing Team with Robert Bakoczy on helm did not leave much chance to the competitors winning all three races on the first day of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series.

Miles Quinton's GILL Race Team - Click image for a larger image

Nine boats from five countries made it to Medemblik for the fifth event of the series and even though the number of the boats was small, the competition was great and sailing was close.

The FGF Sailing Team, with Robert Bakoczy helming, sixth at the Worlds in Helsinki a month ago, were strong and consistent enough to win all three races, the second one with a huge gap ahead of the other competitors.

Local team of Eelco Blok, Team Kesbeke, with Ronald Veraar helming finished two races in second and one third, and are second with seven points in total.

Miles Quinton's GILL Race Team - 2017 Worlds' second in the Corinthian division, with the recently crowned SB20 World Champion Geoff Carveth in helm, scored a 5-3-4 and are third, just one point separating them from Akos Csolto's Seven-Five-Nine.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
16 September 2017 8:54 GMT

Related articles

Melges 24 European Sailing Series - Day 1 16 September 2017 8:54
Blind Fleet Racing Worlds - GBR lead USA 16 September 2017 8:13
J70 worlds - Troubles continue in Porto Cervo 15 September 2017 21:21
6M World Championship set for Vancouver this weekend 15 September 2017 18:44
J/70 World Championship - Now for some racing 14 September 2017 22:21
Etchells Worlds - Stong GBR line-up for San Francisco 14 September 2017 8:27
J/70 World Championship - Mistral - 2, J/70 - 0 13 September 2017 16:14
Blind Fleet Racing Worlds - Day 1 13 September 2017 14:37
K6 National Championships - An away day at WPNSA 13 September 2017 8:32
J/70 World Championship - Mistral wins 12 September 2017 16:59
Record fleet start Audi J/70 World Championship 12 September 2017 9:13
Diaz and Prada are Star North American Champions 11 September 2017 8:42


Latest






















UK Hosted