Blind Fleet Racing Worlds - GBR lead USA

In the B1 event the British team are second to the USA who lead by nine points after eight races. In the B2 and B3 GBR teams hold first place after eleven races for each event.

The teams woke to glorious sailing conditions with the wind from the South 12 - 14 knots with a slight chop from the South East.

The B2 team showed good boat handling skills pre-start right to the gun, controlling their speed and handling each attack by the USA.

Canada had good boat speed today against GBR giving them a tough time on the first beat, although strong and smooth boat handling skills saw GBR take the lead and keep the lead throughout the race.

GBR B2 had a solid day with 4 wins seeing them comfortably in 1st overall on Day 4.

The two B3 teams are close overall, Race 1 saw both teams OCS, seeing them both duck back under the line.

Both teams sailed hard and fast and fought back to a 1, 2 at the top mark, where the positions stayed, a 1st for GBR B3a and a 2nd for GBR B3b.

Race two saw both teams again race hard, this allowed Canada to slowly catch up. But both teams sailed close to the finish line seeing them cross on a photo finish.

They continued their day racing each other hard with GBR B3a getting a 1, 1, 3, 2 and GBR B3b 2, 2, 1, 1.

The B1 team, sitting in 2nd overall, headed out for a 14.00 start with the breeze still holding steady from the South East 10 - 12 knots.

Race 1 saw GBR get clear ahead, they maintained their lead throughout the race but on the last down wind leg USA, Canada reeled them back to see all boats finish tight on the line but with GBR ahead.

Race two was again close but GBR got a good start seeing them have a bit of a lead into the bottom mark, but GBR took the left-hand gate mark which saw them drop back one place and fight all the way to the end to take a 1st.

The racing remained close for the last two races seeing the breeze drop slightly, but GBR remained strong with a 1, 2.

Blind Sailing World Championship - B1

1st USA A USA / Team Wind Whisperers Duane Farrar Amy Bower Denis Bell Andrew Alletag USA 9.0 pts

2nd GBR A GBR B1 Sharon Grennan Catherine Westbrook Martin Moody Ian Shirra GBR 18.0 pts

3rd AUS A AUS / Lost At See Kylie Forth Erin McGlew Justin Kelleher Fiona McCabe AUS 20.0 pts

4th USA B USA / Rogue Lemmings Pauline Dowell Christian Thaxton Kay VanValkenburgh Sarah Jacklin USA 20.0 pts

5th NZL A NZL Mark Mulcare Tony Holmes Terry Valder David Steffensen NZL 35.0 pts

6th USA C USA / Team BAADS Walter Raineri BJ Blahnik Andrew Wilkinson Jason Berdyck USA 39.0 pts

7th USA D USA / Warrior Sailing Scott Ford Kris Scheppe Stacie Straw Rachelle Pontes USA 41.0 pts

Blind Sailing World Championship - B2

1st GBR A GBR B2 Lucy Hodges Toby Davey Ben Hazeltine Colin Midgley GBR 10.0 pts

2nd CAN A Canada B2 David Brown Brian Arthur Ross Adams Charles Nevel CAN 23.0 pts

3rd USA A USA / Tree Takers Willi Fontanez Katherine Kern Grace Olsen Leo Gaskell USA 26.0 pts

Blind Sailing World Championship - B3

1st GBR A GBR B3A Laura Cammidge Chris Albert Jonny Cormack Jonny Stevenson GBR 15.0 pts

2nd GBR B GBR B3B Mark Austen Sally Rodrigues Justin Smith David Hawkins GBR 18.0 pts

3rd CAN A Canada B3 Chris Jonas Jodi Munden Andrew Wilkinson Renee Charp CAN 28.0 pts

4th USA A USA B3 Kris Scheppe Scott Ford Stacie Straw Rachelle Pontes USA 34.0 pts

16 September 2017 8:13 GMT