J70 worlds - Troubles continue in Porto Cervo

The fourth race factor is important as it means they have a valid championship with one day to go, even if no more racing is possible.

Peter Duncan's Relative Obscurity (USA) extended their lead and now holds a ten point advantage for the Audi J/70 World Championship after finishing second Friday.

Spain's Fermax of Gustavo Martinez finished fourth and is second overall on 17 points.

Third is Italy's Petite Terrible #Audi of Claudia Rossi which could only manage a 20th finish but with their 1,4,1 earlier they take third with 26 points.

Petite Terrible is tied on points with Luca Domenici's Notaro team ITA who finished tenth in the gold race.

Pete Cunningham's Power Play won the first gold race in shifty conditions, but finished the day down in 16th place overall.

However, with a discard unlikely to kick in, the winner is far from decided.

In the Silver fleet Norwegian Steam (NOR) Eivind Astrup leads.

Audi J/70 World Championship - Leaders after 3 flight races, 1 gold race (162 entries)

1st USA49 237 RELATIVE OBSCURITY Peter S. Duncan - 3 1 1 2 7 pts

2nd ESP1121 147 FERMAX Gustavo Martinez - 5 6 2 4 17 pts

3rd ITA1132 222 PETITE TERRIBLE # AUDI Claudia Rossi - 1 4 1 20 26 pts

4th ITA725 215 NOTARO TEAM Luca Domenici - 4 1 11 10 26 pts

5th ARG1270 124 CEBOLLITA Sebastian Halpern - 5 5 5 15 30 pts

6th USA96 243 SAVASANA Brian Keane - 3 19 7 3 32 pts

7th USA852 157 HOSS Glenn Darden/Reese Hillard - 13 7 4 11 35 pts

8th ITA572 267 WHITE HAWK (C) Gianfranco Noè - 22 2 3 13 40 pts

9th ITA692 189 L'ELAGAIN Franco Solerio Franco - 2 2 7 32 43 pts

10th ESP961 216 NOTICIA Josè M.Seghers/Luis M.Cabiedes - 1 17 2 25 45 pts

11th BRA1174 256 TO NESSA Renato J.C. Faria Renato - 9 3 5 28 45 pts

12th BRA1186 112 ARRIVEDERCI Victor Demaison - 2 16 8 21 47 pts

13th USA187 122 CATAPULT Joel Ronning - 6 3 23 16 48 pts

14th ITA1090 167 JCURVE Mauro Roversi - 31 7 6 7 51 pts

15th ITA1256 142 ENFANT TERRIBLE Alberto Rossi - 6 5 9 33 53 pts

16th CAY580 230 POWER PLAY Peter Cunningham - 14 18 28 1 61 pts

17th ITA261 143 ENJOY 1.0 Carlo Tomelleri - 38 10 10 6 64 pts

18th ITA723 130 CU-J Pietro e Giacomo Loro - 8 33 24 5 70 pts

19th ITA906 116 B2 Michele Galli - 10 40 3 18 71 pts

20th GBR1050 246 SOAK RACING Ian Wilson - 40 8 16 8 72 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

15 September 2017 21:21 GMT