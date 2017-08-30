J/70 World Championship - Now for some racing

Click image for a larger image

Relative Obscurity (3,1,1) tops the leaderboard with 5 points and second in the rankings is Italy's Petite Terrible #Audi (1,4,1) , Claudia Rossi - Michele Paoletti with six points.

With another Italian crew, L'Elagain (2,2,7), Franco Solerio - Daniele Cassinari in third with 11 points.

Best placed British boat is 'Eat, Sleep, J, Repeat' of Paul Ward from the Royal Southern YC in 25th place with 15, 30 ,13 scoreline.

Next is Soak Racing of Ian Wilson and Marshall King (39,8,16) in 33rd place.

Under clear blue skies, with a westerly breeze, ranging from 12-20 Knots, three races were held on the beautiful Costa Smeralda.

The J/70 Armada left the safe confines of the YC Costa Smeralda apprehensive of what was to come.

The sight of 162 teams gathered on the race course was nothing short of spectacular, a gigantic festival of yacht racing.

The fleet would not return for over eight hours of intense competition, salt-encrusted and elated by the experience.

Audi J/70 World Championship - Leaders after 3 flight races (162 entries)

1st USA49 RED RELATIVE OBSCURITY Peter S. Duncan Peter S. Duncan - 3 1 1 5pts

2nd ITA1132 BLUE PETITE TERRIBLE # AUDI Claudia Rossi Claudia Rossi - 1 4 1 6pts

3rd ITA692 GREEN L'ELAGAIN Franco Solerio Franco Solerio - 2 2 7 11pts

4th ESP1121 RED FERMAX Gustavo Martinez Gustavo Martinez - 5 6 2 13pts

5th ARG1270 BLUE CEBOLLITA Sebastian Halpern Sebastian Halpern - 5 5 5 15pts

6th ITA725 GREEN NOTARO TEAM Luca Domenici Luca Domenici - 4 1 11 16pts

7th BRA1174 GREEN TO NESSA Renato J.C. Faria Renato J.C. Faria - 9 3 5 17pts

8th ESP961 YELLOW NOTICIA Josè M.Seghers/Luis M.Cabiedes Josè Maria Torcida Seghers - 1 17 2 20pts

9th ITA1256 GREEN ENFANT TERRIBLE Alberto Rossi Alberto Rossi - 6 5 9 20pts

10th USA852 YELLOW HOSS Glenn Darden/Reese Hillard Glenn Darden - 13 7 4 24pts

11th BRA1186 RED ARRIVEDERCI Victor Demaison Victor Demaison - 2 16 8 26pts

12th ITA572 BLUE WHITE HAWK (C) Gianfranco Noè Gianfranco Noè - 22 2 3 27pts

13th USA96 BLUE SAVASANA Brian Keane Brian Keane - 3 19 7 29pts

14th USA187 RED CATAPULT Joel Ronning Joel Ronning - 6 3 23 32pts

15th ESP661 RED SAILWAY Gonzalo Araùjo Gonzalo Araùjo - 15 13 12 40pts

16th ITA1090 BLUE JCURVE Mauro Roversi Mauro Roversi - 31 7 6 44pts

17th FRA1126 YELLOW GIVE ME FIVE (C) Follin Follin Robin - 8 29 14 51pts

18th USA819 GREEN NINE Oivind Lorentzen III Oivind Lorentzen III - 19 16 16 51pts

19th ESP668 GREEN MARNATURA 2 Jose Luis Freire Nicolas Rodriguez Garcia Paz - 7 24 21 52pts

20th ITA906 GREEN B2 Michele Galli Michele Galli - 10 40 3 53pts

21st GER774 RED CARROUX CAFFEE Carroux Caffee Magnus Simon - 25 24 4 53pts

22nd ESP669 BLUE MARNATURA (C) Jose Luis Freire Luis Bugallo - 23 20 11 54pts

23rd ESP666 GREEN PETITE PALACE HOTELES Jesus Pintos/Laureano Wizner Laureano Wizner - 13 37 6 56pts

24th ITA261 BLUE ENJOY 1.0 Carlo Tomelleri Umberto De Luca - 37 10 10 57pts

25th GBR1127 BLUE EAT, SLEEP, J, REPEAT Paul Ward Paul Ward - 15 30 13 58pts

26th RUS1 YELLOW ARTTUBE Valeria Kovalenko Valeria Kovalenko - 9 13 37 59pts

27th POL1089 RED EWA Krzysztof Krempec Krzysztof Krempec - 31 9 19 59pts

28th BRA650 GREEN ERA ORA Manoel Bermudes Munoz Alan Adler - 28 8 24 60pts

29th MON674 GREEN JUNDA-BANCA DEL SEMPIONE Ludovico Fassitelli Ludovico Fassitelli - 26 9 25 60pts

30th USA240 GREEN STAMPEDE Bruno Pasquinelli Bruno Pasquinelli - 24 10 26 60pts

