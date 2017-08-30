Keelboat
 

Etchells Worlds - Stong GBR line-up for San Francisco

The 2017 Etchells World Championship is to be held from 22 to 30 September, hosted by the San Francisco Yacht Club.

Worlds 2016 - Click image for a larger image

So far 51 boats from nine countries are registered to take part in the event.

Prior to the worlds there will be a pre-worlds event, the Easom Founders, over the weekend of the 16 and 17 September.

Scott Kaufman (USA 1198) who won the recent 2017 Etchells North American Championship leads the USA contingent.

The Australians have a ten strong presence led by Martin Hill (925) and Iain Murray (1119) who takes over as Performance Director at Australian Sailing after this event.

The strong British entry includes:

Bon Vivant 1439 - Robert Elliott, Stuart Childerley, Tom Forrester-Coles,
Strait Dealer 1431 - David Franks, Mark Lees, Graham Sunderland, Kate Devereux
Exabyte 7 1437 - Shaun Frohlich, David Bedford, Ducan Truswell
Stampede 1329 - Rob Goddard, Kjeld Hestehave , Chuck Hope
Swedish Blue 1438 - Ante Razmilovic, Andrew Mills, Brian Hammersley
Highlife 1441 - Peter Rogers, Ben Cooper, Neil Harrison
Alfie 1434 - Lawrie Smith, Vitor Hugo Rocha, Goncalo Ribeiro, Ruben Sole.

Gerald New - Sailweb
14 September 2017 8:27 GMT

