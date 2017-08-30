Keelboat
 

J/70 World Championship - Mistral - 2, J/70 - 0

Mistral winds prevented racing for a second day of the Audi J/70 World Championship, organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, Sardinia.

Competitors' Briefing, Audi J/70 World Championship 2017 - Click image for a larger image

The strong north westerly wind came tantalizingly close to dropping to the 25 knot class limit.

Principal Race Officer, Mark Foster continually updated the fleet but the wind refused to subside and racing was called off for the day at 15:00 CET.

Martin Kullman, Global Sales Director Quantum Sails, commented.

"Thursday we are expecting 18 knots from the west with a medium sea state. So ideal conditions for the fleet, with the J/70s just about getting up on the plane downwind, let's hope the forecast is right."

Thursday, weather permitting, 162 teams will fight to gain the right to race in the Gold and Silver Championship fleet, the big change is that the scores from those races will now count towards the Championship Series.

G New
13 September 2017 16:14 GMT

