Blind Fleet Racing Worlds - Day 1

B1's were first out on to the water with the sea breeze filling in at noon from the southeast 4- 5 knots.



Britain's Sharon Grennan had a poor start seeing them hit the Australia team, which added to the poor start seeing them do their turns.

But with heads out the boat looking for shifts and keeping the boat moving in the light airs GBR pulled back through the fleet to 3rd. A great example of not giving up.

B2 are a new crew under the control of Ben Hazeldine, the B2 teams were battling from the 3 minutes but GBR got a good clear start and held their lead up the first beat.

With the wind still light the down wind let took concentration but GBR B2 kept calm and took a 1st. Due to the forecast the race officer put on another three races, GBR continued to control the fleet taking four 1st.

B3 teams sailed four races, with B3a team under the control of Jonny Cormack they made a good start with all teams giving each other room.

The team made good work of the light breeze seeing them take two wins, the next two races saw a bit more tight racing with GBR just being on the wrong side of the shifts but getting a 3rd and a 2nd.

The B3b team are under the control of Justin Smith seeing the team take part in their first worlds, it is safe to say they put their practice to work seeing a solid first race taking 2nd.

The team continued to work hard with the wind building slowly, race three saw them clear in the lead but a moments laps of concentration they missed the spreader make and had to go back. But a solid first day with a 2,4,3,1.

Blind Sailing World Championship - B1

1st B1 USA / Team Wind Whisperers Duane Farrar, Amy Bower, Denis Bell, Andrew Alletag 1.0 pts

2nd B1 USA / Rogue Lemmings Pauline Dowell, Christian Thaxton, Kay VanValkenburgh, Sarah Jacklin 2.0 pts

3rd B1 GBR B1 Sharon Grennan, Catherine Westbrook, Martin Moody, Ian Shirra 3.0 pts

4th B1 NZL Mark Mulcare, Tony Holmes, Terry Valder, David Steffensen 4.0 pts

5th B1 AUS / Lost At See Kylie Forth, Erin McGlew, Justin Kelleher, Fiona McCabe, 5.0 pts

6th B1 USA / Team BAADS Walter Raineri, BJ Blahnik, Andrew Wilkinson, Jason Berdyck 6.0 pts

7th B1 USA / Warrior Sailing Scott Ford, Kris Scheppe, Stacie Straw, Rachelle Pontes, 7.0 pts

Blind Sailing World Championship - B2

1st B2 GBR Lucy Hodges, Toby Davey, Ben Hazeltine, Colin Midgley, 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 4.0 pts

2nd B2 USA Willi Fontanez, Catherine Kern, Leo Gaske, Grace Olson, 3.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 9.0 pts

3rd B2 CAN David Brown, Brian Arthur, Michael Whitford, Charles Nevel, 2.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 11.0 pts

Blind Sailing World Championship - B3

1st B3 GBR B3A Laura Cammidge, Christ Albert, Jonny Cormack, Jonny Stevenson, 1.0 3.0 1.0 2.0 7.0 pts

2nd B3 GBR B3B Mark Austen, Sally Rodrigues, Justin Smith, David Hawkins, 2.0 4.0 3.0 1.0 10.0 pts

3rd B3 CAN B3 Chris Jonas, Jodi Munden, Andrew Wilkinson, Renee Charp, 4.0 1.0 2.0 4.0 11.0 pts

4th B3 USA B3 Kris Scheppe, Scott Ford, Stacie Straw, Rachelle Pontes, 3.0 2.0 4.0 3.0 12.0 pts

13 September 2017 14:37 GMT