K6 National Championships - An away day at WPNSA

Dave Hall, Ellie Burrows and Paul Constable took the K6 National title on countback after weather conditions reduced the event to one day.
Hi, Hi the Gang's all here - Click image for a larger image
The efficient race team at WPNSA turned around five 40-minute race in quick succession on the Saturday.
The racing was tight and one mistake such as a broach or bad hoist quickly meant a loss of places.
Mistakes were aplenty with Lawrence and Luka Crispin missing the finishing mark, Dave Hall’s team broaching just before the finish line and Neil Fulcher’s team twisting and dragging their spinnaker just to mention a few.
At the end of the day a tired but happy fleet returned with Dave Hall’s team tying for first with Lawrence and Luka Crispin.
And that unfortunately was how it ended. With the wind building even before the new start time on Sunday it was decided that there would be no further sailing.
K6 UK National Championship - Final positions
1st 220 Dave Hall, Ellie Burrows, Paul Constable 2 -4 1 2 1 10 6 pts
2nd 159 Lawrence Crispin, Luka Crispin 1 6 2 1 2 12 6 pts
3rd 222 Neil Fulcher, Harry Clarke, Dylan Wells 3 1 4 (13 RET) 3 24 11 pts
4th 208 Martin Wedge, Scott Allen, Debbie Jarvis 4 -7 3 3 6 23 16 pts
5th 216 Peter Kirkby, Richard Barker, Fran Gifford 6 2 5 4 (13 RET) 30 17 pts
6th 214 Neil Davidson, Andrew Yonge, Mike Jaffe 5 -9 6 5 5 30 21 pts
7th 122 John Tabor, Grant Blake 7 3 -10 9 8 37 27 pts
8th 189 Tim Williams, Bob Clements, Ross Lonsdale -11 8 8 6 7 40 29 pts
9th 172 Mike Truman, Martin Gibson, Stewart Pegum 8 5 9 8 -10 40 33 pts
10th 114 Tony Harper, Steve Watson -10 10 7 7 9 43 33 pts
11th 166 Fraser Elms, Georgie Smith, Laura Elms 9 11 (13 RET) 13 DNS 4 50 37 pts
12th 213 Nick Jones, Steve Dewberry (13 RET) 13 DNS 13 DNS 13 DNS 13 DNS 65 52 pts
D Hall
13 September 2017 8:32 GMT