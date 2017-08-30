K6 National Championships - An away day at WPNSA

Hi, Hi the Gang's all here - Click image for a larger image

The efficient race team at WPNSA turned around five 40-minute race in quick succession on the Saturday.

The racing was tight and one mistake such as a broach or bad hoist quickly meant a loss of places.

Mistakes were aplenty with Lawrence and Luka Crispin missing the finishing mark, Dave Hall’s team broaching just before the finish line and Neil Fulcher’s team twisting and dragging their spinnaker just to mention a few.

At the end of the day a tired but happy fleet returned with Dave Hall’s team tying for first with Lawrence and Luka Crispin.

And that unfortunately was how it ended. With the wind building even before the new start time on Sunday it was decided that there would be no further sailing.

K6 UK National Championship - Final positions

1st 220 Dave Hall, Ellie Burrows, Paul Constable 2 -4 1 2 1 10 6 pts

2nd 159 Lawrence Crispin, Luka Crispin 1 6 2 1 2 12 6 pts

3rd 222 Neil Fulcher, Harry Clarke, Dylan Wells 3 1 4 (13 RET) 3 24 11 pts

4th 208 Martin Wedge, Scott Allen, Debbie Jarvis 4 -7 3 3 6 23 16 pts

5th 216 Peter Kirkby, Richard Barker, Fran Gifford 6 2 5 4 (13 RET) 30 17 pts

6th 214 Neil Davidson, Andrew Yonge, Mike Jaffe 5 -9 6 5 5 30 21 pts

7th 122 John Tabor, Grant Blake 7 3 -10 9 8 37 27 pts

8th 189 Tim Williams, Bob Clements, Ross Lonsdale -11 8 8 6 7 40 29 pts

9th 172 Mike Truman, Martin Gibson, Stewart Pegum 8 5 9 8 -10 40 33 pts

10th 114 Tony Harper, Steve Watson -10 10 7 7 9 43 33 pts

11th 166 Fraser Elms, Georgie Smith, Laura Elms 9 11 (13 RET) 13 DNS 4 50 37 pts

12th 213 Nick Jones, Steve Dewberry (13 RET) 13 DNS 13 DNS 13 DNS 13 DNS 65 52 pts

