J/70 World Championship - Mistral wins

Mistral winds prevented racing on Tuesday, the first day of the Audi J/70 World Championship, organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, Sardinia.

The strong north westerly wind failed to ease during the day, and after a series of updates via VHF, racing was finally called off at 13:00 hrs by the Race Committee.

Conditions are forecast to improve Wednesday, but strong winds, and an impressive sea state are likely to form, which will give spectacular racing on the Costa Smeralda.

Tuesday morning Quantum Sails' Marty Kullman gave a weather briefing to competitors on the Piazza Azzurra, Yacht Club Costa Smeralda.

"The wind speed is way over the class target, and after several days of high winds, there are some massive waves out there. Tomorrow it looks like it will ease a little, but still with over 20 knots and a big sea state, it will be hands on sailing."


Three races are scheduled for Day Two, which will constitute enough races to make the Qualifying Series.

However with all three races to count, consistency will be key. Making the Gold Fleet for the Championship Series will be the only goal.

G New
12 September 2017 16:59 GMT

