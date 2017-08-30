Record fleet start Audi J/70 World Championship

Click image for a larger image

Since the J/70 was introduced in 2013, over 1400 boats have been sold worldwide, making the sportsboat, the fastest growing One Design keelboat class in sailing history.

Over 500 sailors will be taking part, including Olympic Gold medallists, winners of the America's Cup, and world champions from the world of sailing.

Ten teams from Great Britain will be racing, including the current J/70 UK National Champion, Ian Wilson, whose Soak Racing crew includes the new NACRA 17 World Champion Ben Saxton.

The 2016 J/111 World Champion, Martin Dent will be a strong contender, whose crew for the championship includes, past J/80 World Champion Ruairidh Scott.

2017 J/88 UK National Champion, Paul Ward has a crew including past Junior Finn World Champion, Charlie Cumbley.

Prolific 49er sailor John Pink will be racing with Clive Bush, and double 470 World Champion, Elliot Willis, is part of the crew, helmed by European Etchells champion, Jeremy Thorp.

Among the 12 teams from the United States is the reigning J/70 World Champion Joel Ronning, with America's Cup winner, Olympic Silver medallist, and multiple world champion, John Kostecki calling tactics.

Italy has the largest contingent of entries by country, 40 teams with Italian skippers will be taking part, boasting world class sailors from many disciplines.

Representing Yacht Club Costa Smeralda and Audi ambassador, Claudia Rossi will be amongst the favourites to win the world title. Claudia has won the J/70 European title on the last two occasions, and placed fifth at the 2016 J/70 World Championship.

Action at the Audi J/70 World Championship starts on Tuesday, 12 September with the 171 boat fleet split into four groups for two days of racing for the Qualifying Series.

From Thursday three days of the Championship Series are scheduled with Gold and Silver Fleets.

The Closing ceremony and Awards at YCCS Regatta Village will be held on Saturday where the J/70 World Championship Perpetual Trophy will be awarded to the overall winner.



12 September 2017 8:22 GMT