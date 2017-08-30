Keelboat
 

Diaz and Prada are Star North American Champions

2016 Star World Champions Augie Diaz and Bruno Prada were winners of the Star North American Championship, hosted by the Eastern Yacht Club, Marblehead, USA.

Augie Diaz and Bruno Prada - Click image for a larger image

Diaz and Prada confirmed their overall vidtory after seven races, with a comfortable 14 point lead over Luke Lawrence and Ian Coleman, George Szabo and Ed Morey, and Jack Jennings and Frithjof Kleen, all tied on 34 points.

A eighth race was attempted but the wind died and further racing was cancelled.

Star - North American Championship final leaders (46 entries)

1. Augie Diaz and Prada Bruno – 7 -1 -2 -3 -6 -1 -[12] ; 20 pts
2. Luke Lawrence and Coleman Ian – 1 -3 -9 -4 -[11] -6 -11 ; 34 pts
3. George Szabo and Morey Ed – 5 -5 -4 -1 -9 -[16] -10 ; 34 pts
4. Jack Jennings and Kleen Frithjof – 13 -2 -3 -[21] -5 -4 -7 ; 34 pts
5. Peter Vessella and Trinter Phil – 4 -7 -20 -[47] -3 -2 -2 ; 38 pts
6. Andy Macdonald and Nichol Brad – [19] -11 -8 -5 -13 -9 -4 ; 50 pts
7. John MacCausland and Cheer Roger – [12] -9 -5 -7 -8 -12 -9 ; 50 pts
8. Doug Smith and O’Mahony Brian – 3 -10 -1 -[33] -12 -10 -19 ; 55 pts
9. Tomas Hornos and Revkin Josh – 10 -8 -12 -2 -[24] -15 -8 ; 55 pts
10. Jim Buckingham and Moss Craig – [20] -6 -13 -6 -16 -11 -3 ; 55 pts

11 September 2017 8:42 GMT

