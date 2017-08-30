Diaz and Prada are Star North American Champions

Augie Diaz and Bruno Prada - Click image for a larger image

Diaz and Prada confirmed their overall vidtory after seven races, with a comfortable 14 point lead over Luke Lawrence and Ian Coleman, George Szabo and Ed Morey, and Jack Jennings and Frithjof Kleen, all tied on 34 points.

A eighth race was attempted but the wind died and further racing was cancelled.

Star - North American Championship final leaders (46 entries)

1. Augie Diaz and Prada Bruno – 7 -1 -2 -3 -6 -1 -[12] ; 20 pts

2. Luke Lawrence and Coleman Ian – 1 -3 -9 -4 -[11] -6 -11 ; 34 pts

3. George Szabo and Morey Ed – 5 -5 -4 -1 -9 -[16] -10 ; 34 pts

4. Jack Jennings and Kleen Frithjof – 13 -2 -3 -[21] -5 -4 -7 ; 34 pts

5. Peter Vessella and Trinter Phil – 4 -7 -20 -[47] -3 -2 -2 ; 38 pts

6. Andy Macdonald and Nichol Brad – [19] -11 -8 -5 -13 -9 -4 ; 50 pts

7. John MacCausland and Cheer Roger – [12] -9 -5 -7 -8 -12 -9 ; 50 pts

8. Doug Smith and O’Mahony Brian – 3 -10 -1 -[33] -12 -10 -19 ; 55 pts

9. Tomas Hornos and Revkin Josh – 10 -8 -12 -2 -[24] -15 -8 ; 55 pts

10. Jim Buckingham and Moss Craig – [20] -6 -13 -6 -16 -11 -3 ; 55 pts

Full results here

G New

11 September 2017 8:42 GMT