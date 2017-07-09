Keelboat
 

Rytov Crowned 2017 Melges 20 European Champion

Igor Rytov at the helm of Russian Bogatyrs and crew members Konstantin Besputin and Anton Sergeev are the 2017 Melges 20 European Champions.

Fellow Russian competitor Alexander Novoselov's Victor and Alessandro Rombelli's Stig/Openjobmetis were left to finish second and third respectively with only a couple of points of separation.

Orel Kalomeni's Arcora finished fourth overall, followed by Melges 20 Class veteran Achille Onorato's Mascalzone Latino Jr getting fifth.

The final two races went to Krzsztof Krempec on Mag Tiny (Race Seven) and Matteo Marenghi Vaselli on Raya (Race Eight).

Winner of the Corinthian division was Marco Giannini's Evinrude ahead of Marina Kaverzina's Marussa.

Melges 20 - European Championship (35 entries)
1. RUS296, Igor Rytov - 3 -1 -8 -6 -2 -6 -[9] -7 ; 33 pts
2. RUS275, Alexander Novoselov - 1 -8 -9 -[23] -3 -3 -8 -2 ; 34 pts
3. ITA65, Alessandro Rombelli - 5 -2 -3 -8 -8 -[18] -5 -4 ; 35 pts
4. MON4444, Hugo Feydit - 2 -7 -10 -5 -11 -9 -10 -[16] ; 54 pts
5. ITA23, Achille Onorato - 13 -18 -5 -13 -[36] -1 -3 -3 ; 56 pts
6. RUS261, Vladimir Prosikhin - 8 -4 -11 -[18] -7 -11 -12 -5 ; 58 pts
7. POL264, Krzysztof Krempec - [36] -12 -7 -1 -4 -7 -1 -27 ; 59 pts
8. RUS47, Oleg Evdokimenko - 18 -17 -2 -2 -9 -14 -[25] -6 ; 68 pts
9. RUS2, Alexandr Ezhkov - 4 -3 -18 -12 -16 -[31] -7 -8 ; 68 pts
10. ITA270, Manfredi Vianini Tolomei - 6 -21 -1 -7 -6 -8 -24 -[25] ; 73 pts

G New
16 July 2017 6:02 GMT

