Dragon Edinburgh Cup - Graham Bailey wins by a point

Andy Beadsworth gave it his all and beat Bailey on the water, but could not put enough places between them and had to settle for the being the runner up.

Tom Vernon jumped up into third place ahead of Poul Richard Hoj-Jensen with Martin Byrne fifth.

Martin Payne was the winner of the final race, race 6, from Jonathan Vincent Brown with Tom Vernon in third. Andy Beadsworth finished fourth, Martin Byrne fifth and Graham Bailey sixth.

Dargon Edinburgh Cup 2017 - Final leaders of 38 entries (Provisional)

1st GBR782 Graham Bailey, Julia Bailey, Will Heritage, Will Bedford 1 7 2 -25 2 6 18 pts

2nd TUR1212 Andy Beadsworth, Simon Fry, Ali Tezdiker 5 1 5 -20 4 4 19 pts

3rd GBR810 Tom Vernon, Oliver Spensley-Corfield, Adam Bowers -12 5 7 8 3 3 26 pts

4th GBR813 Poul Richard Hoj-Jensen, Hamish McKay, Paul Blowers 4 2 13 2 6 -16 27 pts

5th IRL216 Martin Byrne, Connor Byrne, Pedro Andrade 14 4 9 -15 1 5 33 pts

6th RUS98 Igor Goikhberg, Dmitry Berezkin, Roman Sadchikov 8 9 3 6 7 (39/BFD) 33 pts

7th GBR682 James Eric Williams, Rory Paton, Katie Cole 11 12 4 7 -15 1 35 pts

8th GBR585 Martin Payne, Gillian Hamilton, Chris Bittain 3 3 6 4 23 (39/BFD) 39 pts

9th GBR793 Mike Budd, Mark Greaves, Mark Mansfield 6 8 8 -13 10 7 39 pts

10th GBR770 Jonathan Vincent, Brown David Brown, Lynette Brown, Frances Wood -17 10 10 5 14 2 41 pts

11th GBR761 Gavia Wilkinson-Cox, Mark Hart, Andrew Norden 15 6 12 3 -19 8 44pts

12th GBR791 Oliver Morgan, Jamie Lea, Francesca Morgan 2 13 (39/UFD) 19 8 9 51 pts

13th GBR763 Simon Barter, James Barter, Donald Wilks 7 14 14 9 17 -19 61 pts

14th GBR777 Owen Charles Pay, Jon Mortimer, Mark Daly 9 11 -27 10 18 13 61 pts

15th SUI318 Wolf Waschkuhn, Matteo Auguadro, Philip Catmur 16 16 11 -24 11 11 65 pts

16th GBR722 Mark Wade, Amanda Wade, Nigel Cole -20 15 15 17 13 15 75 pts

17th GBR768 Dave Ross, Brian Mathews, Duncan Grindley 13 22 21 16 12 (39/BFD) 84 pts

18th GBR422 Dmitry Bondarenko, Vadim Statsenko, Alexander Shalagin (39/DNS) 39/DNC 1 1 5 39/BFD 85 pts

19th GBR704 Martin Makey, James Harley, Donald Milne -23 18 18 11 20 18 85 pts

20th GBR748 Peter Morton, Andrew Cooper, Alastair Shires 29 -31 17 12 26 10 94pts

15 July 2017 7:20 GMT