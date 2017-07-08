Spain's Rayco Tabares is J/80 World Champion

Click image for a larger image

Tabares' crew were: Alejandro Bethencourt Fuentes, Afredo Gonzalez, Hector Gonzalez, and Laiyin Francisca Ley Torres Jorge.

On the last day of racing hosted by the Royal Southern Yacht Club, the team scored two second place finishes to clinch the world title.

Eric Brezellec of France was runner up for the second year in a row. The team from Northern Brittany, racing Courrier Junior, scored seven podium finishes, but it was not enough to win a highly competitive regatta.

Simon Moriceau of France, racing ArMen Habitat, won both of Friday's races to finish the championship in third position.

Javier Chacártegui Cirerol of Spain, racing HM Hotels, was the top Corinthian Boat. Runner up for the Corinthian Class was Pepequin Orbaneja (ESP), racing Cenyt Hospital Marbella Team, and third was Luc Nadal (FRA) racing Gan'Ja.

Top Lady helm was Elodie Bonafous of France, racing J'aime voile baie de Morlaix, with an all girls team.

Luke Patience, racing Ryoko Meka, was the top British boat. Patrick O Neill, racing Mojo was the top Irish entry and Peter Paul de Vries, racing Led 2 Lease, was the top boat from the Netherlands.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Louay Habib

14 July 2017 21:00 GMT