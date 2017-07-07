J/80 World Championship - Brezellec Reels in Tabares

Click image for a larger image

Tabares, the defending world champion, is still in pole position, but a 4-1-16-18, has cut his championship lead to just seven points, with two races remaining.

Past J/80 world champion, and reigning Spanish champion, Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg scored 8-4-11-1 Thursday, to move ahead of Luke Patience (GBR), in the fight for the podium.

Simon Moriceau (FRA) slipped up in Race 10, but came back with a third in Race 12, to have a chance of making third for the regatta.

Jon Powell (GBR) had his best day, scoring a 6-2-3-4, to move up three places. Rétho Rémi scored an impressive 11-3-4-5, to move up five places.

Chris Body (GBR) came within inches of winning his first J/80 World Championship race, but was just beaten to the line by Brezellec.

Friday is the 14 July, French National Day, expect Brezellec to be coming out with all guns blazing.

J/80 World Championship - Leaders after Thursday (48 entries)

1. ESP783, Rayco Tabares - 2 -1 -1 -1 -2 -1 -2 -8 -4 -1 -16 -[18] ; 39

2. FRA1420, Brezellec Eric - 10 -7 -7 -[49] -4 -3 -3 -1 -1 -7 -1 -2 ; 46

3. ESP1513, Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg - 3 -[42] -5 -2 -5 -10 -10 -2 -8 -4 -11 -1 ; 61

4. FRA1302, Moriceau Simon - 11 -6 -8 -3 -1 -7 -13 -4 -7 -[22] -9 -3 ; 72

5. GBR948, Luke Patience - 5 -3 -2 -5 -15 -5 -1 -9 -[49] -18 -7 -6 ; 76

6. ESP1116, Javier Chacártegui Cirerol - 8 -2 -3 -12 -10 -2 -8 -13 -2 -10 -[20] -9 ; 79

7. GBR1363, Jonathan Powell - 4 -20 -17 -8 -11 -15 -[25] -7 -6 -2 -3 -4 ; 97

8. ESP1158, Pepequin Orbaneja - 7 -17 -6 -9 -7 -4 -[26] -16 -5 -11 -13 -8 ; 103

9. FRA691, Luc Nadal - 17 -8 -10 -4 -3 -13 -15 -3 -3 -14 -[18] -17 ; 107

10. FRA956, Bertheau Simon - 15 -5 -4 -6 -6 -14 -7 -5 -24 -25 -[34] -15 ; 126

11. GBR1530, Chris Body - 12 -9 -[29] -16 -29 -8 -9 -12 -13 -5 -2 -19 ; 134

12. FRA1289, Rémy Hurdiel - 16 -24 -11 -13 -17 -17 -5 -6 -14 -13 -5 -[27] ; 141

13. IRL1551, Patrick O Neill - 14 -15 -19 -10 -12 -[24] -6 -18 -17 -15 -21 -10 ; 157

14. FRA1082, Rétho Rémi - 34 -[49] -21 -26 -21 -11 -17 -14 -11 -3 -4 -5 ; 167

15. GBR1410, James Harrison - 23 -13 -[36] -18 -18 -21 -4 -21 -19 -9 -12 -14 ; 172

16. GBR1360, Kevin Sproul / Phil Taylor - 1 -4 -18 -24 -13 -19 -24 -19 -21 -17 -[30] -13 ; 173

17. GBR1411, Chris & Hannah Neve - 43 -10 -[49] -14 -19 -6 -12 -11 -12 -12 -19 -23 ; 181

18. GBR1414, Nick Haigh - 13 -11 -25 -15 -9 -20 -[32] -23 -20 -16 -8 -21 ; 181

19. FRA639, Patrick Bot - 6 -16 -13 -7 -14 -[34] -16 -26 -18 -27 -6 -33 ; 182

20. CDV 22, FRA1497, Capucine VITEL - 18 -[49] -9 -40 -49 -12 -11 -15 -9 -21 -31 -7 ; 222

Louay Habib

14 July 2017 8:32 GMT