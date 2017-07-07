Dragon Edinburgh Cup - Crowded at the top

Click image for a larger image

This means that the leading four crews are covered by just four points with one final race to be sailed Friday.

Bailey tops the leader board with 12 points, Poul Richard Hoj-Jenson is on 14, World Champion Andy Beadsworth 15 and Martin Payne 16.

The forecast for that final race is 12 gusting 20 knots from the north-west, but we're beginning to learn that what is forecast and what we get are not necessarily related this week so stand by and watch this space.

After sailing the crews once again repaired to the Island Sailing Club's terrace where the daily prize giving included the presentation of the Crews Race Trophy, which went to Nigel Cole sailing Avalanche, and the Youngest Sailor Trophy which went to Will Heritage of Aimee.

Dragon Edinburgh Cup - Day 3 leaders (38 entries)

1st GBR782 Graham Bailey 1 7 2 -25 2, 12 pts

2nd GBR813 Poul Richard Hoj-Jensen 4 2 -13 2 6, 14 pts

3rd TUR1212 Andy Beadsworth 5 1 5 -20 4, 15 pts

4th GBR585 Martin Payne 3 3 6 4 -23, 16 pts

5th GBR810 Tom Vernon -12 5 7 8 3, 23 pts

6th RUS98 Igor Goikhberg 8 -9 3 6 7, 24 pts

7th IRL216 Martin Byrne 14 4 9 -15 1, 28 pts

8th GBR793 Mike Budd 6 8 8 -13 10, 32 pts

9th GBR682 James Eric Williams 11 12 4 7 -15, 34 pts

10th GBR761 Gavia Wilkinson-Cox 15 6 12 3 -19, 36 pts

14 July 2017 8:00 GMT