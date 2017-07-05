Dragon Edinburgh Cup - Day 2 - Martin Payne new leader

Two race wins for Dmitry Bondarenko, GBR422 Hauschrecke - Click image for a larger image

New series leader is Martin Payne with Poul Richard Hoj-Jensen in second and in third Igor Goikhberg.

Oustanding performance of the day was from Dmitry Bondarenko sailing GBR422 Hauschrecke, they showed that you don't need local knowledge to sail well in the Solent by winning both races.

Sadly, their double DNS from day one means that they are only 20th in the overall standings. Bondarenko sustained a head injury on day 1 and withdraw from both of yesterday's races for hospital treatment.

The leading trio from day 1 is now widely spread, with Martin Payne topping the leaderboard with 16 points after a 6 and 4.

In second is Hoj-Jensen with a 13, 2, on 21 points and in to third is Igor Goikhberg with a 3, 6, moving him from eighth place.

Andy Beadsworth, who took fifth in the first race, suffered in the second start from a big right-hander, which meant that those who'd started at the pin made huge gains immediately and there was absolutely nothing those on the right could do about it. He finished 20th.

A single discard will come into play after race 5 has been completed, which will help the fortunes of those who picked up double figure results Wednesday.

Thursday's forecast is for a west-nor-westerly breeze that will clock round to the north-west during the morning at 14 gusting 22 knots.

Dragon Edinburgh Cup - Day 2 leaders after 4 races (38 entries)

1st GBR585 Martin Payne, Gillian Hamilton, Chris Bittain 3 3 6 4 16 pts

2nd GBR813 Poul Richard Hoj-Jensen, Hamish McKay, Paul Blowers 4 2 13 2 21 pts

3rd RUS98 Igor Goikhberg, Dmitry Berezkin, Roman Sadchikov 8 9 3 6 26 pts

4th TUR1212 Andy Beadsworth, Simon Fry, Ali Tezdiker 5 1 5 20 31 pts

5th GBR810 Tom Vernon, Oliver Spensley-Corfield, Adam Bowers 12 5 7 8 32 pts

6th GBR682 James Eric Williams, Rory Paton, Katie Cole 11 12 4 7 34 pts

7th GBR782 Graham Bailey, Julia Bailey, Will Heritage, Will Bedford 1 7 2 25 35 pts

8th GBR793 Mike Budd, Mark Greaves, Mark Mansfield 6 8 8 13 35 pts

9th GBR761 Gavia Wilkinson-Cox, Mark Hart, Andrew Norden 15 6 12 3 36 pts

10th IRL216 Martin Byrne, Connor Byrne, Pedro Andrade 14 4 9 15 42 pts

11th GBR770 Jonathan Brown, David Brown, Lynette Brown, Frances Wood 17 10 10 5 42 pts

12th GBR763 Simon Barter, James Barter, Donald Wilks 7 14 14 9 44 pts

13th GBR777 Owen Pay, Jon Mortimer, Mark Daly 9 11 27 10 57 pts

14th SUI318 Wolf Waschkuhn, Matteo Auguadro, Philip Catmur 16 16 11 24 67 pts

15th GBR722 Mark Wade, Amanda Wade, Nigel Cole 20 15 15 17 67 pts

13 July 2017 6:26 GMT