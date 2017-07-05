J/80 World Championship - First win for Patience

Click image for a larger image

Tabares won the first race, took second behind Patience in race 7, but then could only manage an eighth in the final race, but he keeps a comfortable 20 point lead.

Eric Brezellec of France had the best day of all, scoring a 3-3-1 to move up to third for the championship. Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg (ESP) scored 10-10-2 to move up to fourth.

“It would have been very easy to have a shocker today.” commented 470 Olympic Silver Medallist, Luke Patience.

“Chris (Grube) did a great job reading the shifts, especially in the penultimate race, but that was a far from an easy race course today."

"When the wind is coming off the land like that, it can shift both ways. Personally, I tried to concentrate more on driving the boat and that has also paid off.”

J/80 World Championship - Leaders after 8 races (48 entries)

1. ESP783, Rayco Tabares - 2 -1 -1 -1 -2 -1 -2 -[8] ; 10

2. GBR948, Luke Patience - 5 -3 -2 -5 -[15] -5 -1 -9 ; 30

3. FRA1420, Brezellec Eric - 10 -7 -7 -[49] -4 -3 -3 -1 ; 35

4. ESP1513, Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg - 3 -[42] -5 -2 -5 -10 -10 -2 ; 37

5. FRA1302, Moriceau Simon - 11 -6 -8 -3 -1 -7 -[13] -4 ; 40

6. ESP1116, Javier Chacártegui Cirerol - 8 -2 -3 -12 -10 -2 -8 -[13] ; 45

7. FRA956, Bertheau Simon - [15] -5 -4 -6 -6 -14 -7 -5 ; 47

8. FRA691, Luc Nadal - [17] -8 -10 -4 -3 -13 -15 -3 ; 56

9. ESP1158, Pepequin Orbaneja - 7 -17 -6 -9 -7 -4 -[26] -16 ; 66

10. GBR1363, Jonathan Powell - 4 -20 -17 -8 -11 -15 -[25] -7 ; 82

11. FRA1289, Rémy Hurdiel - 16 -[24] -11 -13 -17 -17 -5 -6 ; 85

12. IRL1551, Patrick O Neill - 14 -15 -19 -10 -12 -[24] -6 -18 ; 94

13. GBR1530, Chris Body - 12 -9 -[29] -16 -29 -8 -9 -12 ; 95

14. GBR1360, Kevin Sproul / Phil Taylor - 1 -4 -18 -[24] -13 -19 -24 -19 ; 98

15. FRA639, Patrick Bot - 6 -16 -13 -7 -14 -[34] -16 -26 ; 98

16. GBR1411, Chris & Hannah Neve - 43 -10 -[49] -14 -19 -6 -12 -11 ; 115

17. GBR1414, Nick Haigh - 13 -11 -25 -15 -9 -20 -[32] -23 ; 116

18. GBR1410, James Harrison - 23 -13 -[36] -18 -18 -21 -4 -21 ; 118

19. FRA1082, Rétho Rémi - 34 -[49] -21 -26 -21 -11 -17 -14 ; 144

20. NED838, Peter Paul de Vries - 22 -[36] -12 -22 -8 -27 -22 -34 ; 147

