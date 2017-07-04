Dragon Edinburgh Cup - Three-way tie on day 1

Following two wet and windy races in the Central Solent, reigning Dragon World Champions Andy Beadsworth, five time Edinburgh Cup Champion Poul Richard Hoj-Jensen and Martin Payne sailing GBR585 Full Speed, are all tied for the overall lead on six points.

Race one produced a tight four boat tussle between Hoj-Jensen, Payne, Graham Bailey's GBR782 Aimee and Oliver Morgan's GBR791 Christianna.

On the finish line the four boats were separated by just 30 seconds with Bailey first, Morgan second, Payne third and Hoj-Jensen fourth.

A minute behind the leaders and just in front of the pack came Beadsworth in fifth, who'd correctly gone right early on the first beat, but then found themselves caught in heavy traffic from another fleet, which cost them dearly.

After their problems in race one, Beadsworth dug deep for race two, sailing a perfect first beat to lead by a comfortable margin at the weather mark.

With the advantage of clear air, they were able to extend their lead throughout the race, winning by two seconds shy of a minute.

In second was Hoj-Jensen with Payne third and Ireland's Martyn Byrne sailing IRL216 Jaguar, in fourth.

In the overall standings the leading trio of Beadsworth, Hoj-Jensen and Payne, who are all on six points, are followed by fourth place Bailey on eight points.

Mike Budd sailing GBR793 Harry is in fifth on fourteen points and Oliver Morgan sailing GBR79 Christianna sixth on 15 points.

Graham Bailey also now leads the Corinthian competition for all amateur crews, with Owen Pay, sailing GBR777 Furious third and Richard Leask, sailing GBR731 Kestra third.

Dragon Edinburgh Cup - Day 1 leaders after 2 races (38 entries)

1st TUR1212 Provezza Dragon - Andy Beadsworth, Simon Fry, Ali Tezdiker 5 1 6 pts

2nd GBR813 Danish Blue - Poul Richard Hoj-Jensen, Hamish McKay, Paul Blowers 4 2 6 pts

3rd GBR585 Full Speed - Martin Payne Gillian, Hamilton, Chris Bittain 3 3 6 pts

4th GBR782 C Aimee - Graham Bailey, Julia Bailey, Will Heritage 1 7 8 pts

5th GBR793 Harry - Mike Budd, Mark Greaves, Mark Mansfield 6 8 14 pts

6th GBR791 Christianna - Oliver Morgan, Jamie Lea, Francesca Morgan 2 13 15 pts

7th GBR810 Badger - Tom Vernon, Oliver Spensley-Corfield, , 12 5 17 pts

8th RUS98 Murka - Igor Goikhberg, Dmitry Berezkin, Roman Sadchikov 8 9 17 pts

9th IRL216 Jaguar - Martin Byrne, Connor Byrne, Pedro Andrade 14 4 18 pts

10th GBR777 C Furious - Owen Charles Pay, Jon Mortimer, Mark Daly 9 11 20 pts

11th GBR761 Jerboa - Gavia Wilkinson-Cox, Mark Hart, Andrew Norden 15 6 21 pts

12th GBR763 Bertie - Simon Barter, Martin Edwards, Donald Wilks 7 14 21 pts

13th GBR682 Ecstatic - James Eric Williams, Rory Paton, Katie Cole 11 12 23 pts

14th GBR770 Storm - Jonathan Vincent, Brown 17 10 27 pts

15th TUR1211 Josephine - Özgün Firtina, Tugba Firtina, Yasemin Menger Tezdiker 10 17 27 pts

