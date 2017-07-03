Rayco Tabares raises the bar at J/80 Worlds

Click image for a larger image

Tabares opened up a commanding lead for the regatta, but it was a game of snakes and ladders for the rest of the fleet.

Simon Moriceau (FRA) has climbed to second place after an 8-3-1, and Luke Patience put in two great races, but slipped up in the last race to remain in third place.

J/80 UK National Champion, Kevin Sproul, had a shocker dropping eight places after a 19-24-13.

2012 J/80 World Champion, Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg (ESP) had a good day, scoring a 5-2-5 to move up to fourth. Whilst last year's runner up, Eric Brezellec (FRA), was called OCS in Race 4, and slips down to fourteenth.

J/80 World Championship - Leaders after 5 races (48 entries)

1 ESP 783 Rayco Tabares 2 1 1 1 2 7 pts

2 FRA 1302 Moriceau Simon 11 6 8 3 1 29 pts

3 GBR 948 Luke Patience 5 3 2 5 15 30 pts

4 ESP 1116 Javier Chacártegui Cirerol 8 2 3 12 10 35 pts

5 FRA 956 Bertheau Simon 15 5 4 6 6 36 pts

6 FRA 691 Luc Nadal 17 8 10 4 3 42 pts

7 ESP 1158 Pepequin Orbaneja 7 17 6 9 7 46 pts

8 FRA 639 Patrick Bot 6 16 13 7 14 56 pts

9 ESP 1513 Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg 3 42 5 2 5 57 pts

10 GBR 1360 Kevin Sproul / Phil Taylor 1 4 18 24 13 60 pts

11 GBR 1363 Jonathan Powell 4 20 17 8 11 60 pts

12 IRL 1551 Patrick O Neill 14 15 19 10 12 70 pts

13 GBR 1414 Nick Haigh 13 11 25 15 9 73 pts

14 FRA 1420 Brezellec Eric 10 7 7 49/OCS 4 77 pts

15 FRA 1289 Rémy Hurdiel 16 24 11 13 17 81 pts

16 GBR 1530 Chris Body 12 9 29 16 29 95 pts

17 GBR 725 Shane Armitage / Oliver Dunford 9 14 23 29 24 99 pts

18 NED 838 Peter Paul de Vries 22 36 12 22 8 100 pts

19 GBR 1305 Mike Lewis 19 18 32 11 22 102 pts

20 FRA 1455 Launay Thomas 20 12 20 21 32 105 pts

Louay Habib

11 July 2017 20:00 GMT