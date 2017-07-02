Irish win at Dragon UK South Coast Championship

Click image for a larger image

The South Coast Championship was also a warm-up event for the 38 teams from as far afield as Turkey, Russia and Switzerland and across the UK and Ireland, taking part in the 2017 Edinburgh Cup.

The first race of the South Coast Championship in light winds was a win for Graham Bailey, crewed by Julia Bailey and Will Heritage.

A tight finish with Will Bedford aboard GBR782, meant that only the Race Officer was able to confirm that Bailey had claimed the race by a single second.

A very different weather pattern for day two with reigning Dragon World Champion Andy Beadsworth, sailing TUR1212 with Simon Fry and Ali Tezdiker, leading race two from start to finish.

Beadsworth repeated this in race three where he was only briefly challenged by Martin Payne sailing with Gillian Hamilton and Chris Britten.

Whilst the two Beadsworth race wins were impressive, the lack of a discard forced him to count his 19th from race 1 which dragged him down the overall rankings into fourth.

Ultimately it was consistency that paid and Ireland's Martin Byrne, Conor Byrne and Pedro Andrade, took the South Coast Championship title with a 6, 2, 5 score line and a narrow two-point overall margin.

Martin Payne and his team were on an upward trajectory and after an eighth in race one and went on to finish fifth and then second, putting him in second overall.

Graham Bailey added a ninth and a sixth to his score card to take third place overall.

Edinburgh Cup starting Tuesday 11 July

The forecast is something of a mixed bag. Rain is forecast for the entire day so it won’t look very pretty and it is likely to be very gusty and shifty as the rain bands sweep through.

The wind is expected to be from the south-west at anything from 14 to 25 knots. The first start is scheduled for 11.00 hrs.

Dragon UK South Coast Championship

1 IRL216 Martin Byrne 6 2 5 13 pts

2 GBR585 Martin Payne 8 5 2 15 pts

3 GBR782 Graham Bailey 1 9 6 16 pts

4 TUR1212 Andy Beadsworth 19 1 1 21 pts

5 GBR777 Owen Charles Pay 3 8 11 22 pts

6 GBR791 Oliver Morgan 4 6 14 24 pts

7 GBR761 Gavia Wilkinson-Cox 14 7 4 25 pts

8 GBR682 James Eric Williams 9 11 7 27 pts

9 GBR422 Dmitry Bondarenko 18 3 8 29 pts

10 GBR722 Mark Wade 11 12 10 33 pts

11 GBR731 Richard Leask 7 17 17 41 pts

12 TUR1211 Özgün Firtina 10 19 13/RDG_4 42 pts

13 GBR763 Simon Barter 17 14 13 44 pts

14 GBR813 Poul Richard Hoj-Jensen 39/RET 4 3 46 pts

15 RUS98 Igor Goikhberg 2 10 39/DNF 51 pts

16 GBR812 Ed Macdonald 16 15 21 52 pts

17 GBR806 Tim Saunders 15 23 15 53 pts

18 GBR704 Martin Makey 13 29 12 54 pts

19 GBR764 Mike Hayles 28 18 9 55 pts

20 GBR644 Colin Brereton 12 21 25 58 pts

21 GBR748 Peter Morton 5 16 39/OCS 60 pts

22 GBR696 Rob Riddell 24 20 16 60 pts

23 GBR655 Chris Thomas 21 22 20 63 pts

24 GBR809 Michael Cope 22 27 19 68 pts

25 GBR741 Jenny Stutley 23 25 22 70 pts

26 GBR617 David Hall 25 28 18 71 pts

27 GER483 Michael Foster 29 26 23 78 pts

28 GBR816 Glynn Williams 26 30 24 80 pts

29 GBR793 Mike Budd 39/UFD 13 39/OCS 91 pts

30 GBR448 Rob G Gray 20 39/DNF 39/DNC 98 pts

31 GBR669 Andrew Millband 39/UFD 24 39/OCS 102 pts

32 GBR754 Michael Issaias 27 39/DNC 39/DNC 105 ptss



G New

11 July 2017 8:18 GMT