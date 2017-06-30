J/80 Worlds - Champion in defensive mode

Click image for a larger image

The battle of the day was won by reigning J/80 World Champion, Rayco Tavares, who is top of the leaderboard after the first day, but the Spaniard did not have it all his own way.

Reigning UK National Champion, Kevin Sproul won Race One but Rayco scored a 2-1 to Kevin's 1-4. While Olympic 470 Silver Medallist, Luke Patience is in third.

The battle is due to continue all week.

J/80 World Championship - Leaders after 2 races (48 entries)

1. ESP783, Rayco Tabares - 2 -1 ; 3 pts

2. GBR1360, Kevin Sproul / Phil Taylor - 1 -4 ; 5 pts

3. GBR948, Luke Patience - 5 -3 ; 8 pts

4. ESP1116, Javier Chacártegui Cirerol - 8 -2 ; 10 pts

5. FRA1302, Moriceau Simon - 11 -6 ; 17 pts

6. FRA1420, Brezellec Eric - 10 -7 ; 17 pts

7. FRA956, Bertheau Simon - 15 -5 ; 20 pts

8. GBR1530, Chris Body - 12 -9 ; 21 pts

9. FRA639, Patrick Bot - 6 -17 ; 23 pts

10. GBR725, Shane Armitage / Oliver Dunford - 9 -15 ; 24 pts

11. GBR1363, Jonathan Powell - 4 -21 ; 25 pts

12. ESP1158, Pepequin Orbaneja - 7 -18 ; 25 pts

13. FRA691, Luc Nadal - 17 -8 ; 25 pts

14. GBR1414, Nick Haigh - 13 -12 ; 25 pts

15. FRA1497, Capucine VITEL - 18 -10 ; 28 pts

16. M IRL1551, Patrick O Neill - 14 -16 ; 30 pts

17. FRA1455, Launay Thomas - 20 -13 ; 33 pts

18. GBR1410, James Harrison - 23 -14 ; 37 pts

19. GBR1305, Mike Lewis - 19 -19 ; 38 pts

20. FRA1289, Rémy Hurdiel - 16 -25 ; 41 pts

