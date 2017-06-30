Keelboat
 

J/80 Worlds - Champion in defensive mode

Day 1 of the J/80 World Championship got off to a flying start with two spectacular championship races in the Solent for the 48 boat fleet.

The battle of the day was won by reigning J/80 World Champion, Rayco Tavares, who is top of the leaderboard after the first day, but the Spaniard did not have it all his own way.

Reigning UK National Champion, Kevin Sproul won Race One but Rayco scored a 2-1 to Kevin's 1-4. While Olympic 470 Silver Medallist, Luke Patience is in third.

The battle is due to continue all week.

J/80 World Championship - Leaders after 2 races (48 entries)

1. ESP783, Rayco Tabares - 2 -1 ; 3 pts
2. GBR1360, Kevin Sproul / Phil Taylor - 1 -4 ; 5 pts
3. GBR948, Luke Patience - 5 -3 ; 8 pts
4. ESP1116, Javier Chacártegui Cirerol - 8 -2 ; 10 pts
5. FRA1302, Moriceau Simon - 11 -6 ; 17 pts
6. FRA1420, Brezellec Eric - 10 -7 ; 17 pts
7. FRA956, Bertheau Simon - 15 -5 ; 20 pts
8. GBR1530, Chris Body - 12 -9 ; 21 pts
9. FRA639, Patrick Bot - 6 -17 ; 23 pts
10. GBR725, Shane Armitage / Oliver Dunford - 9 -15 ; 24 pts
11. GBR1363, Jonathan Powell - 4 -21 ; 25 pts
12. ESP1158, Pepequin Orbaneja - 7 -18 ; 25 pts
13. FRA691, Luc Nadal - 17 -8 ; 25 pts
14. GBR1414, Nick Haigh - 13 -12 ; 25 pts
15. FRA1497, Capucine VITEL - 18 -10 ; 28 pts
16. M IRL1551, Patrick O Neill - 14 -16 ; 30 pts
17. FRA1455, Launay Thomas - 20 -13 ; 33 pts
18. GBR1410, James Harrison - 23 -14 ; 37 pts
19. GBR1305, Mike Lewis - 19 -19 ; 38 pts
20. FRA1289, Rémy Hurdiel - 16 -25 ; 41 pts

G New
10 July 2017 20:43 GMT

