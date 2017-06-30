Soak Racing are 2017 J/70 UK National Champions

Click image for a larger image

Soak Racing (RSrnYC) are: Skipper Ian Wilson, Marshall King, Ben Saxton, Adam Brushett.

Race 8 started in a light southwesterly breeze with a Spring tide running against the air flow. Soak Racing got a bad start, and were at best mid-fleet at the first top mark.

Soak Racing gybed early to get into the full strength of the tide, and looked to take advantage of a big wind shift to the south.

However, as the wind veered, it weakened and by the time the fleet got to the first bottom mark, it became evident that the race could not be deemed fair, and PRO Simon van der Byl, called for an abandonment of not only the race but an end to the regatta.

Soak Racing were the victors by eight points from last year's winners, Jonathan Calascione and Seb Ripard's Harlequin (RYS). Martin Dent's Jelvis was third and winner of the Mixed Crew fleet.

Top Corinthian team was Patrick Liardet's Cosmic, and Jack Davies' Yeti was the top youth team. Soak Racing were also the Masters Champions.

Louay Habib

9 July 2017 20:38 GMT