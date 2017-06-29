J/70 UK Nationals - Ian Wilson is new leader





Wilson leads from defending champions, Jonathan Calascione and Seb Ripard on Harlequin (RYS), who recovered from a slow start to post a fourth in the last race but drop to second place for the regatta.

Martin Dent's Jelvis remains in third. Patrick Liardet's Corinthian team, racing Cosmic (RSrnYC), put into two good results today to climb to fourth on the leaderboard, three points ahead of Jeremy Thorp's Phan (RSrnYC).

Jack Davies Team Yeti (RSYC) are in seventh place and remain the top boat eligible for the Under 30 Prize.

Congratulations should also go to Simon Childs Fin Majic 2 (HISC) and Charles Thompson's Brutus (RSrnYC), which both won races Saturday.

J/70 UK National Championship – Day 2 leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (29 entries)

1st GBR 1050 Soak Racing, Ian Wilson Royal Southern YC 15 pts

2nd GBR 441 Harlequin, Calascione Ripard Royal Yacht Squadron 23 pts

3rd GBR 108 Jelvis, Martin Dent 26 pts

4th GBR 741 Cosmic, Patrick Liardet Royal Southern YC 34 pts

5th GBR 118 Phan,Jeremy Thorp Royal Southern YC 37 pts

6th GBR 903 Darcey,Clive Bush Chichester Yacht Club 46 pts

7th GBR 828 Brutus, Charles Thompson Royal Southern YC 49 pts

8th GBR 972 Yeti, Jack Davies Royal Solent Yacht Club 49 pts

9th GBR 433 Baby J, Antony Esse RTYC 51 pts

10th GBR 1124 Fin Majic 2, Simon Childs Hayling Island SC 53 pts

