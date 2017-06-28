Star World Championship - Melleby and Revkin take 2017 title

Norwegian skipper Eivind Melleby and his crew Joshua Revkin (USA) are the winners of the 2017 Star World Championship in Troense, Denmark.
The title changed hands during a hard fought final 6th race: Lars Grael was the world champion for the first four legs of the race, but suffered a big come back by the Norwegian in the last upwind.
Melleby read the shifts better and moved from tenth position to eighth with enough boats between him and the 2015 Brazilian Star World Champion to take the 2017 title.
Lars Grael and Samuel Goncalves (BRA) are second and Reinhard Schmidt and Paul Sradnik (GER) third.
Star Worlds 2017 - Final Leaders after Race 6 (70 entries)
1st NOR 2500 Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin 18 pts
2nd BRA 2306 Lars Grael and Samuel Gonçalves 20 pts
3rd GER 2111 Reinhard Schmidt and Paul Sradnik 20 pts
4th ITA 1917 Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi 21 pts
5th GER 1722 Hubert Merkelbach and Brian Fatih 25 pts
6th ARG 1528 Facundo Olezza and Juan Pablo Engelhard 28 pts
7th USA 1333 Augie Diaz and Bruno Prada 31 pts
8th GER 1139 Johannes Polgar and Markus Koy 34 pts
9th USA 944 Jack Jennings and Frithjof Kleen 39 pts
10th NED 750 Thomas Allart and Kilian Weise 42 pts
11th USA 695 John MacCausland and Roger Cheer 66 pts
12th USA 640 George Szabo and Patrick Ducommun 67 pts
13th ITA 585 Roberto Benamati and Alberto Ambrosini 73 pts
14th SWE 530 Tom Lofstedt and Arthur Lopes 76 pts
15th DEN 475 Flemming Sorensen and Niels Thrysoe 78 pts
16th USA 420 Andrew MacDonald and Brad Nichol 80 pts
17th DEN 365 Jörgen Svendsen and Jens Jurlander 81 pts
18th USA 310 Peter Vessella and Phil Trinter 97 pts
19th GER 255 Ulrich Vater and Karsten Morf 102 pts
20th BRA 200 Admar Gonzaga Neto and Alexandre Figueiredo de Freitas 106 pts
