Star World Championship - Melleby and Revkin take 2017 title





The title changed hands during a hard fought final 6th race: Lars Grael was the world champion for the first four legs of the race, but suffered a big come back by the Norwegian in the last upwind.

Melleby read the shifts better and moved from tenth position to eighth with enough boats between him and the 2015 Brazilian Star World Champion to take the 2017 title.

Lars Grael and Samuel Goncalves (BRA) are second and Reinhard Schmidt and Paul Sradnik (GER) third.

Star Worlds 2017 - Final Leaders after Race 6 (70 entries)

1st NOR 2500 Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin 18 pts

2nd BRA 2306 Lars Grael and Samuel Gonçalves 20 pts

3rd GER 2111 Reinhard Schmidt and Paul Sradnik 20 pts

4th ITA 1917 Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi 21 pts

5th GER 1722 Hubert Merkelbach and Brian Fatih 25 pts

6th ARG 1528 Facundo Olezza and Juan Pablo Engelhard 28 pts

7th USA 1333 Augie Diaz and Bruno Prada 31 pts

8th GER 1139 Johannes Polgar and Markus Koy 34 pts

9th USA 944 Jack Jennings and Frithjof Kleen 39 pts

10th NED 750 Thomas Allart and Kilian Weise 42 pts

11th USA 695 John MacCausland and Roger Cheer 66 pts

12th USA 640 George Szabo and Patrick Ducommun 67 pts

13th ITA 585 Roberto Benamati and Alberto Ambrosini 73 pts

14th SWE 530 Tom Lofstedt and Arthur Lopes 76 pts

15th DEN 475 Flemming Sorensen and Niels Thrysoe 78 pts

16th USA 420 Andrew MacDonald and Brad Nichol 80 pts

17th DEN 365 Jörgen Svendsen and Jens Jurlander 81 pts

18th USA 310 Peter Vessella and Phil Trinter 97 pts

19th GER 255 Ulrich Vater and Karsten Morf 102 pts

20th BRA 200 Admar Gonzaga Neto and Alexandre Figueiredo de Freitas 106 pts



G New

8 July 2017 22:28 GMT