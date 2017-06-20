Keelboat
 

J70 UK National Championship - Defending champions lead

Defending Champions, Jonathan Calascione and Seb Ripard on Harlequin, lead the J/70 UK National Championship by three points.

Calascione and Ripard did not win any of Friday's races, but their consistency (4-2-2-2) was enough to lead the championship by three points from Ian Wilson's Soak Racing (3,1,3,6).

Clive Bush on Dacey won the opening race ahead of Patrick Lardet's Cosmic. Wilson then took race two with Calascione and Ripard in second place.

Race 3 went to Martin Dent on Jelvis with Calascione and Ripard again taking second. Jack Davis on Yeti then took the final race with Calascione and Ripard making it a hat-trick of second places.

Martin Dent recovered from a 15 in the first race to put together a 3, 1, 3 and sits in third place overall. Fourth is Jeremy Thorp on Phan ((5,7,6,7) and fifth Clive Bush (1,12,10,4) tied on points with defending Corinthian champion, Patrick Liardet.

