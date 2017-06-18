Star World Championship - Two races on Day 4

Click image for a larger image

The result is a new event leader. Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin of Norway took a 2 -1 and a five point overall lead after four races sailed.

Winners of the first race were Augie Diaz and Bruno Prada of the USA with second Melleby and Revkin, and then Brazil's Lars Grael and Samuel Goncalves were back in the mix, in third.

In the second race (R4) Melleby and Revkin took the gun ahead of Grael and Goncalves, with Hubert Merkelbach and Brian Fatih of Germany in third.

Overall Melleby and Revkin take a five point lead, with Grael and Goncalves second, six points ahead of Reinhard Schmidt and Paul Sradnick (5,11) of Germany.

In fourth are Merkelbach and Fatih equal on 24 points with Diaz and Prada, and in sixth are

Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi (6,4) of Italy.

Star Worlds - Leaders after Race 4 (70 entries)

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb

5 July 2017 16:58 GMT