J/70 UK Nationals in the Solent this weekend

Adrenalin pumping action is expected for the J/70 UK Nationals with 25 teams entered for three days of tactically challenging windward leeward racing.

A gruelling schedule of eleven races will also require fitness and stamina for a top performance.

Reigning J/70 UK National Champions, Calascione & Ripard's Harlequin (RYS), will be amongst the favourites for the overall title, the Maltese/British team placed fourth overall at the J/70 Europeans this summer.

Ian Wilson's Soak Racing (RSrnYC), returns to competition and will be a force to reckon with, whilst Jeremy Thorp's Phan (RSYC), has been in good form this season.

Patrick Liardet's Cosmic (RSrnYC) is the reigning Corinthian Champion, having come runner up at last year's J/70 National Championship with an all amateur team.

Jack Davies Team Yeti (RSYC), is both Corinthian and under 30, and won the J/70 Class at Cowes Week last year, and scored an impressive 8th at the 2017 J/70 European Championship.

Jolly Roger 2 (RTYC), is a youth team skippered by Daniel Schieber who has excelled in both the 420 and 470 classes.

The highly accomplished Flying Fifteen and Finn sailor, Simon Childs will be racing F'in Majic 2 (HISC) and vying for the Master Title as well as an overall win.

Louay Habib

5 July 2017 7:02 GMT