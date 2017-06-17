Star World Championship - Day 3

After no racing Monday at the Star World Championships in Troense, Denmark, race 2 of the event is underway in ideal conditions.
Start Race 2 - Click image for a larger image
The fleet was held ashore due to strong wind Tuesday morning, but after wind peaks of up to 26 knots the fleet got away on Race 2 at 13:30 hrs (local time).
Lars Grael and Samuel Goncalves of Brazil won the opening race Sunday.
Updates as available . . .
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
4 July 2017 13:32 GMT