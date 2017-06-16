Keelboat
 

Star World Championship - Day 1

Lars Grael and Samuel Goncalves of Brazil won the opening race of the 2017 Star World Championship in Troense, Denmark.

In second place were Hubert Merkelbach and Brian Faith of Germany, with third another German team, Elvind Melleby and Joshua Revkin.

The wind increased throughout the race and several boats suffered broken masts and sail damage.

Fifteen boats did not finish the course and one crew, Vasyl Gureyev and Andriy Shafranyuk UKR were BFD on the start.

Grael and Goncalves from Brazil won the Star Worlds in 2015.

70 crews are competing at the event hosted by the Troense Boat Club in the small village consisting of just 1.100 inhabitants. Svendborg the main town of the area is only five kilometers away.

Star Worlds - Leaders after Race 1 (70 entries)

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
2 July 2017 20:02 GMT

Related articles

Star World Championship - Day 1 2 July 2017 20:02
RC44 Championship event victory for Katusha 2 July 2017 17:05
Wednesday was biblical for K6 on Garda 30 June 2017 11:37
Bumper edition of Dragon Edinburgh Cup at Cowes 30 June 2017 8:15
Peninsula leads RC44s at Porto Cervo Cup 29 June 2017 21:38
K6 and Viper suffer on Lake Garda 28 June 2017 8:51
Corinthian teams dominate Melges 24 European series 20 June 2017 7:49
J/80 Open Nationals - 7th title for Kevin Sproul 19 June 2017 17:54
Dragon World - Beadsworth takes 2nd Dragon title 18 June 2017 9:09
Melges 24 - Luca Perego of Italy leads 17 June 2017 14:44
Dragon Worlds - Beadsworth leads into final day 17 June 2017 6:19
No racing at Dragon Worlds 16 June 2017 5:50


Latest






















UK Hosted