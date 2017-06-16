Star World Championship - Day 1

In second place were Hubert Merkelbach and Brian Faith of Germany, with third another German team, Elvind Melleby and Joshua Revkin.

The wind increased throughout the race and several boats suffered broken masts and sail damage.

Fifteen boats did not finish the course and one crew, Vasyl Gureyev and Andriy Shafranyuk UKR were BFD on the start.

Grael and Goncalves from Brazil won the Star Worlds in 2015.

70 crews are competing at the event hosted by the Troense Boat Club in the small village consisting of just 1.100 inhabitants. Svendborg the main town of the area is only five kilometers away.

Gerald New - Sailweb

2 July 2017 20:02 GMT