Bumper edition of Dragon Edinburgh Cup at Cowes

Sponsored by Oliver Morgan Architects and Stoneham Construction Ltd and hosted by the Island Sailing Club, the Edinburgh Cup will be preceded by the Dragon South Coast Championship, with the two events running from 8 to 14 July 2017.

The entry list includes some of the biggest names in the sport including Denmark's Poul Richard Hoj-Jensen, whose sailing CV includes two Olympic Gold and a Silver, who will be hoping to claim his sixth Edinburgh Cup title.

Julia and Graham Bailey were Edinburgh Cup champions in 2016 and 2015 respectively and are returning to the fray equally keen to engrave one of their names the trophy for a second time.

Fresh from victory at the recent International Dragon World Championship in Portugal comes Andy Beadsworth, who is looking for his first victory as a helm at this event.

Other big names we can expect to see challenging for podium positions include Ireland's Martin Byrne, who won the Edinburgh Cup in 2011, Cornwall's Martin Payne who last won the Cup in 1999 and multi-class champion Mike Budd from Abersoch, who is keen to break his reputation for being the bridesmaid at this event.

The Edinburgh Cup was presented to the class in 1949 by HRH The Duke of Edinburgh and is awarded annually to the winner of the International Dragon British Open Championship.

That first Edinburgh Cup in 1949 was raced on the Solent and hosted by the Island Sailing Club, with the inaugural winners being Frank Woodroffe and Clare Lallow.

2017 will also see a new perpetual trophy, The Oscar Cup donated by Pascall Atkey & Son Yacht Chandlery in 1999, presented to the winner of the Corinthian Division of the Dragon South Coast Championship.

Edinburgh Cup 2017 Entry List

GBR782 Aimee Graham or Julia Bailey Royal Yacht Squadron

GBR722 Avalanche Mark Wade Royal Corinthian Yacht Club

GBR 810 Badger Tom Vernon Royal Solent Yacht Club

GER483 BBB Michael Foster Royal Southern Yacht Club

GBR763 Bertie Simon Barter Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club

GBR 696 Billie Whizz Rob Riddell South Caernarfonshire Yacht Club

GBR741 Chime Jenny Stutley Royal Ocean Racing Club

GBR791 Christianna Oliver Morgan Bembridge Sailing Club

GBR813 Danish Blue Poul Richard Hoj-Jensen Royal Yacht Squadron

GBR768 Dark and Stormy Dave Ross Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club

GBR816 Dreki Glynn Williams Royal Yacht Squadron

GBR682 Ecstatic James Eric Williams Island Sailing Club

GBR754 Fanfare Michael Issaias Royal Thames Yacht Club

GBR617 FlameAgain David Hall Royal Corinthian Yacht Club

GBR585 Full Speed Martin Payne Salcombe

GBR777 Furious Owen Charles Pay Royal Corinthian Yacht Club

GBR704 Ganador Martin Makey Royal Corinthian Yacht Club

GBR793 Harry Mike Budd South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club

GBR422 Heuschrecke Dmitry Bondarenko Kale V

IRL201 Jaguar Sailing Team Martin Byrne Royal St George Yacht Club

GBR772 Jazz Adrian Bull RYA

GBR761 Jerboa Gavia Wilkinson-Cox Island Sailing Club

GBR731 Kestra Richard Leask Royal Forth Yacht Club

GBR363 Mistress Bill Daniels Island Sailing Club

RUS98 Murka Igor Goikhberg Saint Petersburg Yacht Club

GBR764 Naiad Mike Hayles Aldeburgh Yacht Club

GBR812 Nordwind Ed Macdonald South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club

GBR655 Phormerly Phantom Christopher Thomas South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club

TUR1212 Provezza Dragon Andy Beadsworth Turkey

SUI318 Pumper Nickel II Wolf Waschkuhn Royal Southern Yacht Club

GBR809 Raissa Michael Cope South Caernarfonshire Yacht Club

GBR748 Sanka Peter Morton Royal Yacht Squadron

GBR770 Storm Jonathan Vincent Brown Royal Corinthian Yacht Club

GBR669 Supremacy Andrew Millband Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club

GBR448 Tarka II Robert G Gray Royal Yacht Squadron

GBR644 Tsunami Colin Brereton South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club

GBR806 Vixen Tim Saunders South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club

G New

30 June 2017 8:15 GMT