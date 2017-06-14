Bumper edition of Dragon Edinburgh Cup at Cowes

Thirty-eight teams from as far afield as Russia and Turkey and across the UK and Europe are expected on the start line of the 2017 Dragon Edinburgh Cup at Cowes.
Sponsored by Oliver Morgan Architects and Stoneham Construction Ltd and hosted by the Island Sailing Club, the Edinburgh Cup will be preceded by the Dragon South Coast Championship, with the two events running from 8 to 14 July 2017.
The entry list includes some of the biggest names in the sport including Denmark's Poul Richard Hoj-Jensen, whose sailing CV includes two Olympic Gold and a Silver, who will be hoping to claim his sixth Edinburgh Cup title.
Julia and Graham Bailey were Edinburgh Cup champions in 2016 and 2015 respectively and are returning to the fray equally keen to engrave one of their names the trophy for a second time.
Fresh from victory at the recent International Dragon World Championship in Portugal comes Andy Beadsworth, who is looking for his first victory as a helm at this event.
Other big names we can expect to see challenging for podium positions include Ireland's Martin Byrne, who won the Edinburgh Cup in 2011, Cornwall's Martin Payne who last won the Cup in 1999 and multi-class champion Mike Budd from Abersoch, who is keen to break his reputation for being the bridesmaid at this event.
The Edinburgh Cup was presented to the class in 1949 by HRH The Duke of Edinburgh and is awarded annually to the winner of the International Dragon British Open Championship.
That first Edinburgh Cup in 1949 was raced on the Solent and hosted by the Island Sailing Club, with the inaugural winners being Frank Woodroffe and Clare Lallow.
2017 will also see a new perpetual trophy, The Oscar Cup donated by Pascall Atkey & Son Yacht Chandlery in 1999, presented to the winner of the Corinthian Division of the Dragon South Coast Championship.
Edinburgh Cup 2017 Entry List
GBR782 Aimee Graham or Julia Bailey Royal Yacht Squadron
GBR722 Avalanche Mark Wade Royal Corinthian Yacht Club
GBR 810 Badger Tom Vernon Royal Solent Yacht Club
GER483 BBB Michael Foster Royal Southern Yacht Club
GBR763 Bertie Simon Barter Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club
GBR 696 Billie Whizz Rob Riddell South Caernarfonshire Yacht Club
GBR741 Chime Jenny Stutley Royal Ocean Racing Club
GBR791 Christianna Oliver Morgan Bembridge Sailing Club
GBR813 Danish Blue Poul Richard Hoj-Jensen Royal Yacht Squadron
GBR768 Dark and Stormy Dave Ross Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club
GBR816 Dreki Glynn Williams Royal Yacht Squadron
GBR682 Ecstatic James Eric Williams Island Sailing Club
GBR754 Fanfare Michael Issaias Royal Thames Yacht Club
GBR617 FlameAgain David Hall Royal Corinthian Yacht Club
GBR585 Full Speed Martin Payne Salcombe
GBR777 Furious Owen Charles Pay Royal Corinthian Yacht Club
GBR704 Ganador Martin Makey Royal Corinthian Yacht Club
GBR793 Harry Mike Budd South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club
GBR422 Heuschrecke Dmitry Bondarenko Kale V
IRL201 Jaguar Sailing Team Martin Byrne Royal St George Yacht Club
GBR772 Jazz Adrian Bull RYA
GBR761 Jerboa Gavia Wilkinson-Cox Island Sailing Club
GBR731 Kestra Richard Leask Royal Forth Yacht Club
GBR363 Mistress Bill Daniels Island Sailing Club
RUS98 Murka Igor Goikhberg Saint Petersburg Yacht Club
GBR764 Naiad Mike Hayles Aldeburgh Yacht Club
GBR812 Nordwind Ed Macdonald South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club
GBR655 Phormerly Phantom Christopher Thomas South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club
TUR1212 Provezza Dragon Andy Beadsworth Turkey
SUI318 Pumper Nickel II Wolf Waschkuhn Royal Southern Yacht Club
GBR809 Raissa Michael Cope South Caernarfonshire Yacht Club
GBR748 Sanka Peter Morton Royal Yacht Squadron
GBR770 Storm Jonathan Vincent Brown Royal Corinthian Yacht Club
GBR669 Supremacy Andrew Millband Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club
GBR448 Tarka II Robert G Gray Royal Yacht Squadron
GBR644 Tsunami Colin Brereton South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club
GBR806 Vixen Tim Saunders South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club
30 June 2017 8:15 GMT