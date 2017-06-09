K6 and Viper suffer on Lake Garda





Overcast sky and rain precluded the famous Ora wind developing on the lake.

After some delay the Race Officer started the two fleets well down lake on the light northerly breeze but after just one round it was abandoned for both classes.

In the K6 class, Neil Fulcher, Oliver Boosey and Harry Clarke have a one pont lead after 3 races from Dave Hall, Bryan Sargeny and Graham Hoy.

In the Viper event, Murray Howson, Chris O’Keefe and John Parks from Australia lead by one point from Rob Berteaux, John Stubbs and Rupert Leslie.

K6 - Eurocup 2017, Fraglia Riva Del Garda

1 GBR 222 Neil Fulcher, Oliver Boosey, Harry Clarke 1 2 1 4 pts

2 GBR 220 Dave Hall, Bryan Sargeny, Graham Hoy 2 1 2 5 pts

3 GBR 213 Nick Jones, Twinkle Jones, Steve Dewherry 3 3 3 9 pts

4 GBR 216 Peter Kirkby, Richard Barker, Heather Chipperfield 6 4 4 16 pts

5 AUT 146 George Blating, Guenter Blating, Valentine Blating 4 6 8 18 pts

6 GBR 208 Martin Wedge, Scott Allen 8 5 5 18 pts

7 GBR 172 Mike Truman, Martin Gibson, Tim Williams 5 10 7 22 pts

8 GBR 195 Steve Bales, Jon Rigby, Jon Smith 7 9 6 22 pts

9 GBR 22 Jeff Vander Borght, Dave Guthrie, Hugh Duncan 10 7 dns 29 pts

10 GBR 135 Phil Waterfall, Chris Corner, Malcolm Hull dns 8 9 29 pts

11 GBR 122 John Tabork, Chris Burrows, Richard Kidd 9 11 10 30 pts

Viper - Fraglia Riva Del Garda

1 AUS 217 Murray Howson, Chris O’Keefe, John Parks 5 2 2 9 pts

2 AUS 280 Rob Berteaux, John Stubbs, Rupert Leslie 2 1 7 10 pts

3 AUS 281 Keith Swinton, Bruce Mattison, Ben Marler, Arlyn Mattison 4 5 1 10 pts

4 GBR 274 Lawrence Crispin, Hector Cisneros, Andy Leigh 1 6 4 11 pts

5 AUS 279 Graeme Monkhouse, Heather Monkhouse, Nick Lewins, Robby Stout 7 3 3 13 pts

6 GBR 602 Duncan Adams, Craig Brown, Ryan Barnicoat 3 9 5 17 pts

7 GBR 285 Dave Hitchcock, Ian Nicholson, Jamie Hitchcock 6 4 9 19 pts

8 GBR 224 David Pitman, Innes McGowan, Kevin Oprey, Danielle Pitman 8 7 6 21 pts

9 GBR 242 Chris Hyde, Martin Fidgeon, Sue Shaw 9 8 8 25 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

28 June 2017 8:51 GMT