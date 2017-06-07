J/80 Open Nationals - 7th title for Kevin Sproul

Click image for a larger image

Racing J.A.T., the Scottish helmsman scored no lower than a fourth in nine races, to win the UK National title in a fleet of 21 boats.

Jon Powell's team, racing Betty, is the runner up, just a point ahead of Olympic Silver Medallist, Luke Patience, racing Ryoko Meka.

The last day belonged to Luke Patience and his team, who scored three race wins and a second.

Chris Body racing MockingJay and Nick Haigh's Slightly Steamy, both has excellent results, finishing fourth and fifth respectively.

Congratulations should also go to Chris & Hannah Neve, racing No Regrets, for their race win on the final day.

J/80 Open National Championship

1st GBR 1360 J.A.T Kevin Sproul 16 pts

2nd GBR 1363 Betty Jonathan Powell 23 pts

3rd GBR 948 Ryoko meka Luke Patience 24 pts

4th GBR 1530 MockingJay Chris Body 31 pts

5th GBR 1414 Slightly Steamy Nick Haigh 32 pts

6th FRA 1289 Dunkerque Voile - White Sails Rémy Hurdiel 36 pts

7th GBR 1305 Jester Mike Lewis 41 pts

8th GBR 1411 No Regrets Chris & Hannah Neve 45 pts

9th GBR 1532 Checkmate Ray Mitchell 51 pts

10th IRL 1551 Mojo Patrick O Neill 55 pts

11th GBR 165 Aqua J Terence O'Neill 67 pts

12th GBR 743 Swallow Gordon Craigen 71 pts

13th GBR 1262 Boysterous Jack Neale 84 pts

14th GBR 901 Wildcat III Andy Ash-Vie 90 pts

15th GBR 1303 Jitterbug Clare Carden 91 pts

16th GBR 891 Exeter Solar Nigel Skudder 92 pts

17th GBR 6666T Jezebel Alfred Mayrs 108 pts

18th GBR 433 J-Team Richard White 112 pts

19th GBR 565 Ninja Stephen Armitage 118 pts

20th GBR 751 J-Wife Simon Watson 128 pts

21st GBR 912 Seafire Annabelle Body 131 pts

G New

19 June 2017 17:54 GMT