Keelboat
 

J/80 Open Nationals - 7th title for Kevin Sproul

Kevin Sproul's name has been etched on the J/80 Open National Championship Trophy for the seventh time.

Click image for a larger image

Racing J.A.T., the Scottish helmsman scored no lower than a fourth in nine races, to win the UK National title in a fleet of 21 boats.

Jon Powell's team, racing Betty, is the runner up, just a point ahead of Olympic Silver Medallist, Luke Patience, racing Ryoko Meka.

The last day belonged to Luke Patience and his team, who scored three race wins and a second.

Chris Body racing MockingJay and Nick Haigh's Slightly Steamy, both has excellent results, finishing fourth and fifth respectively.

Congratulations should also go to Chris & Hannah Neve, racing No Regrets, for their race win on the final day.

J/80 Open National Championship
1st   GBR 1360 J.A.T Kevin Sproul 16 pts
2nd   GBR 1363 Betty Jonathan Powell 23 pts
3rd   GBR 948 Ryoko meka Luke Patience 24 pts
4th   GBR 1530 MockingJay Chris Body 31 pts
5th   GBR 1414 Slightly Steamy Nick Haigh 32 pts
6th   FRA 1289 Dunkerque Voile - White Sails Rémy Hurdiel 36 pts
7th   GBR 1305 Jester Mike Lewis 41 pts
8th   GBR 1411 No Regrets Chris & Hannah Neve 45 pts
9th   GBR 1532 Checkmate Ray Mitchell 51 pts
10th   IRL 1551 Mojo Patrick O Neill 55 pts
11th   GBR 165 Aqua J Terence O'Neill 67 pts
12th   GBR 743 Swallow Gordon Craigen 71 pts
13th   GBR 1262 Boysterous Jack Neale 84 pts
14th   GBR 901 Wildcat III Andy Ash-Vie 90 pts
15th   GBR 1303 Jitterbug Clare Carden 91 pts
16th   GBR 891 Exeter Solar Nigel Skudder 92 pts
17th   GBR 6666T Jezebel Alfred Mayrs 108 pts
18th   GBR 433 J-Team Richard White 112 pts
19th   GBR 565 Ninja Stephen Armitage 118 pts
20th   GBR 751 J-Wife Simon Watson 128 pts
21st   GBR 912 Seafire Annabelle Body 131 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
19 June 2017 17:54 GMT

Related articles

J/80 Open Nationals - 7th title for Kevin Sproul 19 June 2017 17:54
Dragon World - Beadsworth takes 2nd Dragon title 18 June 2017 9:09
Melges 24 - Luca Perego of Italy leads 17 June 2017 14:44
Dragon Worlds - Beadsworth leads into final day 17 June 2017 6:19
No racing at Dragon Worlds 16 June 2017 5:50
Dragon Worlds - Wins for Portugal and Switzerland 15 June 2017 6:47
Beadsworth keeps lead at Dragon Worlds 14 June 2017 9:20
Beadsworth wins first race at Dragon Worlds 12 June 2017 21:42
Claudia Rossi is J/70 European Champion 10 June 2017 6:25
J/70 European Championship - Torcida of Spain leads 9 June 2017 8:24
Claudia Rossi leads J/70 European Championship 8 June 2017 6:20
J/70 European Championships on hold 7 June 2017 6:22


Latest






















UK Hosted