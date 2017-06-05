Keelboat
 

Dragon World - Beadsworth takes 2nd Dragon title

Andy Beadsworth, Ali Tezdiker and Simon Fry win the 2017 Dragon World Championship on the waters of Cascais in Portugal.

Click image for a larger image

This is Beadsworth's second world title, this time as helmsman.

Peter Hereema with crew Lars Hendriksen and Claus Olesen, NED412 took the final race win by a comfortable margin to move up to 6th in the overall rankings and RUS76 Dmitry Samokhin improving all week to finish clear in 2nd.

GBR803 Quentin Srauss, sailing in the Masters category, just snatched third on the finish line in his best result of the regatta.

Andy Beadsworth on winning the Dragon Worlds - How does it feel to win the 2017 Dragon World Championship?

“It feels good yeah, I will float through life for the next couple of months I guess.”

Overall Results: (Top 10 of 70 boats after 8 races with 1 discard)

1 TUR1212 Provezza Dragon, Andy Beadsworth 32pts
2 RUS37 Annapurna, Anatoly Loginov 36.2pts
3 GBR815 Alfie, Lawrie Smith 38pts
4 UAE9 Desert Eagle, Hendrik Witzmann 55pts
5 RUS27 Rocknrolla, Dmitry Samokhin 64pts
6 NED412 Troika, Pieter Heerema 65pts
7 UAE7 Bunker Prince, Braslavets Yevgen 65pts
8 POR66 Drago, Jose SM Matoso 68pts
9 GBR780 Louise, Grand Gordon 88pts
10 MON2 Jeanie, Jens Rathsack 88pts

Full results here

Corinthian Trophy winner:
GER1180 Rosie, Benjamin Morgen

Masters Trophy winner:
GER1162 Desert Holly, Stephan Link

G New
18 June 2017 9:09 GMT

