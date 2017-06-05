Melges 24 - Luca Perego of Italy leads

Getting two wins from three races Friday, Luca Perego's Maidollis took the lead at the early stage of the event.

The leader of Corinthian division is another Italian team, Marco Zammarchi's Taki 4 ITA778 with Niccolo Bertola in helm.

There were six teams out of thirty entries who finished at least once in Top 3 in Friday's races. Luca Perego took the victory from the first and third race and was seventh in the second race.

Norwegian Kristoffer Spone NOR400 was the first to finish in the second race and was third in the final race. Another Italian, Marco Zammarchis ITA778 with Niccolo Bertola helming took second place from the second race and was showing strong also in the final race.

Also both teams from United States managed to Top 3 - Wes Whitmyer's USA747 was second in the third and Kevin Welch's USA838 with Jason Rhodes helming got third in the second race.

Another Norwegian managing a Top 3 was Kristian Nergaard's team on NOR600. Fracassoli has a six point margin ahead of Nergaard who is ahead of Wes Whitmyer with one point only.

Being fourth in the overall ranking, Marco Zammarchis is the strong leader of the Corinthian division with two wins and one second place.

With a score of 3-2-2 and seven points in total the second in this division is Miles Quinton's GBR694 with Geoff Carveth helming.

Third place among Corinthian teams is Jesper Toft's DEN765 with 1-6-4 today and eleven points in total.

For Saturday four races are scheduled.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

17 June 2017 14:44 GMT