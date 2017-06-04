Dragon Worlds - Beadsworth leads into final day

Click image for a larger image

Anatoly Loginov who scored a 6th in race 6 but was involved in a collision in race 7, which he was later given redress for, remains in second place.

Lawrie Smith moved up to third overall with a 12,1. With only one race to be held on the final day the world championship is still in the balance and the forecast, if it is to be believed!, is for light airs.

Race 6 of the championship started in a stiff breeze of 17 - 18 knots on the start line and steep seas.

Corinthian sailor Jorgen Schonherr DEN411, rounded in the lead closely followed by GBR758 Klaus Diedrichs and UAE9 Hendrik Wintzmann.

On the final beat to the finish line Wintzmann just held off Fever to take her first winning gun of the championship. A big duck on the finish line cost the Danish corinthian team on African Queen third place handing it to RUS76 Dmitry Samokhin.

Race 7 was moved slightly further down the coast for a bit more shelter.

Again it was the UAE9 helmed by Hendrik Witzmann who seemed to be enjoying the heavy weather with the ever consistent Lawrie Smith on their stern.

Lawrie Smith (Alfie) continued to press the UAE crew, forcing them into submission in the final beat to the finish line to claim her first regatta gun to loud applause from the local supporters.

Witzmann ran out of steam on the final leg to finish with an excellent 1, 4 for the day and move into the top 5 in the overall rankings.

RUS76 Dmitry Samokhin finished with a super consistent 3, 2 and POR66 Jose SM Matoso was back in the chocolates with a 3rd.

Dragon World Championship - Leaders after 7 races

1 TUR1212 Andy Beadsworth 1 1 10 4 2 9 5 22 pts

2 RUS27 Anatoly Loginov 3 6 3 6 7 6 RDG5 29,2 pts

3 GBR815 Lawrie Smith 2 21 4 8 4 12 1 31 pts

4 UAE9 Hendrik Witzmann 16 48 2 3 15 1 4 41 pts

5 UAE7 Braslavets Yevgen 13 2 5 9 8 5 23 42 pts

6 POR66 José SM Matoso 7 18 12 10 1 17 3 50 pts

7 GBR780 Grant Gordon 6 10 11 30 13 13 8 61 pts

8 RUS76 Dmitry Samokhin 27 17 23 12 5 3 2 62 pts

9 NED412 Pieter Heerema 4 16 17 18 10 10 7 64 pts

10 MON2 Jens Rathsack 34 15 9 7 14 8 26 79 pts

11 GER1177 Michael Zankel 5 41 33 2 3 21 16 80 pts

12 GER1162 Stephan Link 9 9 1 32 31 35 9 91 pts

13 POR64 Patrick Monteiro de Barros 15 43 49 5 6 11 11 91 pts

14 GBR758 Klaus Diedrichs 10 22 41 35 12 2 12 93 pts

15 ESP71 Javier Scherk 12 24 6 26 46 19 10 97 pts

16 GER1180 Benjamin Morgen 23 5 54 27 16 22 14 107 pts

17 GER1140 Nicola Friesen 53 20 28 17 20 7 15 107 pts

18 GBR803 Quentin Strauss DNC71 35 7 16 22 24 20 124 pts

19 DEN411 Jørgen Schönherr 44 11 13 44 9 4 DSQ71 125 pts

20 SWE385 Stefan Winberg 31 44 19 14 23 23 24 134 pts

Full results here

G New

17 June 2017