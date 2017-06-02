No racing at Dragon Worlds

No racing possible on Thursday, day 4 of the Dragon World Championship in Cascais, Portugal.
Click image for a larger image
Dragon - World Championship at Cascais Portugal - Leaders after Day 3
1st TUR1212 Andy Beadsworth 1 1 10 4 2 18 pts
2nd RUS27 Anatoly Loginov 3 6 3 6 7 25 pts
3rd UAE7 Braslavets Yevgen 13 2 5 9 8 37 pts
4th GBR815 Lawrie Smith 2 21 4 8 4 39 pts
5th POR66 José SM Matoso 7 18 12 10 1 48 pts
6th NED412 Pieter Heerema 4 16 17 18 10 65 pts
7th GBR780 Grant Gordon 6 10 11 30 13 70 pts
8th 02/06/17 Jens Rathsack 34 15 9 7 14 79 pts
9th GER1162 Stephan Link 9 9 1 32 31 82 pts
10th GER1177 Michael Zankel 5 41 33 2 3 84 pts
Full results Click here
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
G New
16 June 2017 5:50 GMT