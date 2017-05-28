Dragon Worlds - Wins for Portugal and Switzerland

After two more races on Wednesday, Beadsworth (4, 2) has a seven point lead from Anatoly Loginov (6,7) of Russia, with Braslavets Yevgen (9,8) moving into third and Lawrie Smith (8,4) now fourth.

In fifth is José SM Matoso who won the day's second race. Winner of the first race (R4) was Swiss entry Hugo Stenbeck , who then ruined his day with a BFD in the second.

Best score of the day went to Germany's Michael Zankel with a 2, 3, gaining him ten places to tenth overall.

Two more races were held in glorious sailing conditions on the Guia race course off the coast of Cascais in warm and hazy sunshine in 15 - 18 knots from the NW in the now customary rolling waves.

Michael Zankel GER1177 led at the first mark, closely followed by SUI311 skippered by Hugo Stenbeck and UAE9 Hendrik Wintzmann.



The downwind leg was another rock & roll ride with most of the fleet enjoying some wild surfing, a blaze of colour with 70 boats all surging downwind in one huge mass.

On the final upwind leg Stenback did a good job of holding off Zankel for her first win of the championship.

Hendrik Wintzmann took third but crucially Beadsworth, in fourth, managed to put a boat between himself and Loginov, that was local Portuguese sailor Patrick Montiero do Barros sailing Lady Tati.

Race 5 started under a black flag, with race 4 winner Hugo Stenbeck one of the five boats caught out.

Again it was Michael Zankel GER1177 who got off the line and tacked right to a clear lane to round the windward mark in the lead, closely followed by local Portuguese legends POR66 sailed by Jose SM Matoso with crew Gustavo Lima and Frederico Melo.

Usual suspects Beadsworth) and Loginov were close by in 4th & 5th. Downwind Matoso surfed past Zankel to snatch the lead with Beadsworth chasing in third.

On the last downwind the Portuguese had to keep their concentration with Beadsworth right on their stern at the final gate rounding.

Again the course was shortened and Jose SM Matoso got the loudest cheer of the day crossing to take her first gun of the regatta. Beadsworth crossed second to take back the overall championship lead and Zankel had to settle for third.

Loginov dropped a couple of places to finish 7th, leaving her trailing championship leader Andy Beadsworth by seven points.

Dragon - World Championship at Cascais Portugal - Leaders after Day 3

1st TUR1212 Andy Beadsworth 1 1 10 4 2 18 pts

2nd RUS27 Anatoly Loginov 3 6 3 6 7 25 pts

3rd UAE7 Braslavets Yevgen 13 2 5 9 8 37 pts

4th GBR815 Lawrie Smith 2 21 4 8 4 39 pts

5th POR66 José SM Matoso 7 18 12 10 1 48 pts

6th NED412 Pieter Heerema 4 16 17 18 10 65 pts

7th GBR780 Grant Gordon 6 10 11 30 13 70 pts

8th 02/06/17 Jens Rathsack 34 15 9 7 14 79 pts

9th GER1162 Stephan Link 9 9 1 32 31 82 pts

10th GER1177 Michael Zankel 5 41 33 2 3 84 pts

11th UAE9 Hendrik Witzmann 16 48 2 3 15 84 pts

12th RUS76 Dmitry Samokhin 27 17 23 12 5 84 pts

13th ESP71 Javier Scherk 12 24 6 26 46 114 pts

14th POR64 Patrick Monteiro de Barros 15 43 49 5 6 118 pts

15th IRL206 Laura Dillon 18 25 45 13 17 118 pts

16th GBR758 Klaus Diedrichs 10 22 41 35 12 120 pts

17th DEN411 Jørgen Schönherr 44 11 13 44 9 121 pts

18th GER1180 Benjamin Morgen 23 5 54 27 16 125 pts

19th GBR810 Tom Vernon 26 45 21 15 19 126 pts

20th FRA401 Géry Trentesaux 8 30 47 21 24 130 pts

21st SWE385 Stefan Winberg 31 44 19 14 23 131 pts

22nd FRA365 Christian Guyader 30 12 22 34 36 134 pts

23rd GER1140 Nicola Friesen 53 20 28 17 20 138 pts

24th POR47 Vasco Serpa 14 65 14 25 21 139 pts

25th DEN332 David Holm 29 42 15 31 25 142 pts

26th FRA420 Stephane Baseden 11 19 38 47 29 144 pts

27th GBR761 Gavia Wilkinson-Cox 33 27 40 19 27 146 pts

28th GBR803 Quentin Strauss DNC71 35 7 16 22 151 pts

29th RUS35 Viktor Fogelson 24 46 24 28 30 152 pts

30th SUI311 Hugo Stenbeck 39 13 29 1 BFD71 153 pts

Jonny Fullerton

15 June 2017 6:47 GMT