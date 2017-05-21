Beadsworth keeps lead at Dragon Worlds

Click image for a larger image

Two races were completed on Tuesday, with Beadsworth winning the first ahead of current world champion, Yevgen Braslavets (UAE7), and Stephan Link (GER1162) winning the second ahead of Hendrik Witzmann (UAE9).

Two more longer races were held in light to moderate conditions and warm hazy sunshine off the coast of Cascais. With two races of 2 hours in duration it was a long day on the water for the fleet of 70 Dragons.

Beadsworth (1,10) now leads from Anatoly Loginov (6,3) of Russia, both with 12 points. Stephan Link (9,1) is in third and fourth is Braslavets Yevgen (2,5).

Not such a good day for Lawrie Smith (GBR815), who suffered a 21st in the first race of the day, but recovered with a 4th in the second and is fifth overall.

Another British entry, Grant Gordon (GBR780) is in sixth after a 10 - 11 scoreline Tuesday.

Racing on Day 3, Wednesday 14 June has been brought forward by an hour with a first race warning at 1200 noon local time due to a forecast of heavier winds later in the day.

Dragon - World Championship at Cascais Portugal - Leaders after Day 2

1st TUR1212 Andy Beadsworth Ali Tezdiker, Simon Fry 1 1 10 12 pts

2nd RUS27 Anatoly Loginov Vadim Statsenko, Alexander Shalagin 3 6 3 12 pts

3rd GER1162 Stephan Link Frank Butzmann, Michi Lipp 9 9 1 19 pts

4th UAE7 Braslavets Yevgen Pugachev Sergey, Timokhova Sergey 13 2 5 20 pts

5th GBR815 Lawrie Smith Hugo Rocha, João Matos Rosa, Gonçalo Ribeiro 2 21 4 27 pts

6th GBR780 Grant Gordon Ruaridh Scott, Kasper Harsberg 6 10 11 27 pts

7th NED412 Pieter Heerema Lars Hendriksen, Claus Olesen 4 16 17 37 pts

8th POR66 José SM Matoso Gustavo Lima, Frederico P. Melo 7 18 12 37 pts

9th ESP71 Javier Scherk Diogo Barros, Nuno Barreto 12 24 6 42 pts

10th 02/06/17 Jens Rathsack Diogo Pereira, Tiago Marcelino 34 15 9 58 pts

11th FRA365 Christian Guyader Gwenael Chapalain, Erwan Le Chat 30 12 22 64 pts

12th UAE9 Hendrik Witzmann Henrique Anjos, Markus Koy 16 48 2 66 pts

13th GBR744 Tim Tavinor Noddy Norden, Dave Hall 19 31 16 66 pts

14th RUS76 Dmitry Samokhin Andrey Kirilyuk, Alexey Bushuev 27 17 23 67 pts

15th DEN411 Jørgen Schönherr Christian Aaberg Videbæk, Thomas Schmidt 44 11 13 68 pts

16th FRA420 Stephane Baseden Aucour Patrick, Pascal Rambeau 11 19 38 68 pts

17th GBR758 Klaus Diedrichs Diego Negri, Jamie Lea 10 22 41 73 pts

18th AUS225 William Packer Julian Harding, Denis Cullity 17 29 30 76 pts

19th FRA413 Guillou Gauthier L'Hostis Guillaume, Thomas Gauthier 43 8 26 77 pts

20th GER1177 Michael Zankel Pedro Andrade, Charles Nankin 5 41 33 79 pts

14 June 2017 9:20 GMT