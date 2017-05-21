Beadsworth wins first race at Dragon Worlds

Click image for a larger image

Beadsworth (TUR1212) with his team of Ali Tezdiker and Simon Fry started from the pin end and led at the windward mark from Lawrie Smith (GBR 815) and Stephan Link (GER1162).

Beadsworth maintained his lead and by the final upwind beat to the finish just had to cover every move Lawrie Smith and his local crew could muster and crossed the finish line with a healthy 50 second lead.

Smith maintained second with the Russian crew helmed by Anatoly Loginov (RUS27) closing in third.



There was a slight shuffle of places in the top ten as a few Dragons appeared to over stand the finish line pin.

The Dutch crew helmed by Peter Heerema (NED412) held fourth and Michael Zankel (GER1177) gained ground for fifth.

70 Dragons from 19 nations are taking part on the challenging waters off Cascais.

For the first day of racing one longer race was scheduled using a two lap windward/leeward course of 2.2nm in length with a final upwind leg to the finish. Sailed in a gutsy 16 - 20 knots of breeze from 330 degrees, accompanied by rolling waves and warm hazy sunshine.



Race Day 2 on Tuesday 13 June has two races scheduled.

Dragon - World Championship at Cascais Portugal - Day 1

1st TUR1212 Provezza Dragon Andy Beadsworth and Ali Tezdiker, Simon Fry 1 pts

2nd GBR815 Alfie Lawrie Smith and Hugo Rocha, João Matos Rosa, Gonçalo Ribeiro 2 pts

3rd RUS27 Annapurna Anatoly Loginov and Vadim Statsenko, Alexander Shalagin 3 pts

4th NED412 Troika Pieter Heerema and Lars Hendriksen, Claus Olesen 4 pts

5th GER1177 PowWow Michael Zankel and Pedro Andrade, Charles Nankin 5 pts

6th GBR780 Louise Grant Gordon and Ruaridh Scott, Kasper Harsberg 6 pts

7th POR66 Drago José SM Matoso and Gustavo Lima, Frederico P. Melo 7 pts

8th FRA401 Corrier des Saints Géry Trentesaux and Eric Brezelec, Jeremie Mion, Jean Queveau 8 pts

9th GER1162 Desert Holly Stephan Link and Frank Butzmann, Michi Lipp 9 pts

10th GBR758 Fever Klaus Diedrichs and Diego Negri, Jamie Lea 10 pts

11th FRA420 Outlaw Stephane Baseden and Aucour Patrick, Pascal Rambeau 11 pts

12th ESP71 Gunter Javier Scherk and Diogo Barros, Nuno Barreto 12 pts

13th UAE7 Bunker Prince Braslavets Yevgen and Pugachev Sergey, Timokhova Sergey 13 pts

14th POR47 Catarina III Vasco Serpa and Manuel Durães Rocha, Pedro Costa Alemão 14 pts

15th POR64 Lady Tati Patrick Monteiro de Barros and Álvaro Marinho,, Rodrigo Vantacich 15 pts

16th UAE9 Desert Eagle Hendrik Witzmann and Henrique Anjos, Markus Koy 16 pts

17th AUS225 Dragonfly William Packer and Julian Harding, Denis Cullity 17 pts

18th IRL206 Cloud Laura Dillon and Jonathan Bourke, Rita Gonçalves, Antonio Gois 18 pts

19th GBR744 Monday Tim Tavinor and Noddy Norden, Dave Hall 19 pts

20th AUS198 Whim Robin Hammond and Anthony Yates, Arthur Phillips 20 pts

21st GBR788 Quicksilver V1 Robert Campbell and Lukasz Malissa, Paul Fletcher 21 pts

22nd FRA422 Corto III Bruno Jourdren and Maxime Abbar, Pierre Alexis Ponsot 22 pts

23rd GER1180 Rosie Benjamin Morgen and Tim Trober, Nicolas Raedecke 23 pts

24th RUS35 Sunflower Viktor Fogelson and Oleg Khoperskiy, Viacheslav Kaptyukhin 24 pts

25th JPN50 Yevis II Bocci Aoyama and Martin Payne, Norio Igei 25 pts

26th GBR810 Badger Tom Vernon and Oliver Spensley –Corfield, Adam Bowers 26 pts

27th RUS76 Rocknrolla Dmitry Samokhin and Andrey Kirilyuk, Alexey Bushuev 27 pts

28th HUN57 Johanna Ferenc Kis-Szolgyemi and Karoly Vezer, Tamas Kiss 28 pts

29th DEN332 Monick David Holm and Bo Selko, Anders Bagger 29 pts

30th FRA365 Ar Youleg Christian Guyader and Gwenael Chapalain, Erwan Le Chat 30 pts

31st SWE385 Still Crazy Stefan Winberg and Fredrik Brotell, Markus Lagerquist 31 pts

32nd RUS34 Even Better Vasily Senatorov and Igor Ivaskintsov, Alex Muzichenko 32 pts

33rd GBR761 Jerboa Gavia Wilkinson-Cox and Mark Hart, Philip Catmur 33 pts

34th 02/06/17 Jeanie Jens Rathsack and Diogo Pereira, Tiago Marcelino 34 pts

35th AUS201 Wizzardry Ray Chatfield and Karen Chatfield, Peter Massee 35 pts

36th POR57 Whisper Mário Quina and Fernando Passeiro, Carlos R. Ferreira 36 pts

37th BEL79 Princess Sofie Alex Helsen and Floris Mortelmans, Dries Crombé 37 pts

38th POR68 Nice Shot José Carlos Pina and Jorge Ferlov, Manuel Anjos 38 pts

39th SUI311 Sophie 3 Hugo Stenbeck and Bernardo Freitas, Martin Westerdahl 39 pts

40th RUS98 Zenith Goikhberg Igor and Sadchykov Roman, Berezkin Dmitry 40 pts

41st GBR793 Harry Michael Budd and Dom Losty, Mark Greaves 41 pts

42nd AUS109 Pinta Peter Bowman and Jennie Fitzhardinge, Jeremy Shellabear 42 pts

43rd FRA413 Nenette Guillou Gauthier and L'Hostis Guillaume, Thomas Gauthier 43 pts

44th DEN411 African Queen Jørgen Schönherr and Christian Aaberg Videbæk, Thomas Schmidt 44 pts

45th POR40 Dragull José Bello and Bernardo Torres Pêgo, Francisco P. Melo 45 pts

46th FRA395 Air Prim Cyrille Vernes and Loïc Le Garrec, Thomas Bacchini 46 pts

47th EST17 Vitamin ONE Mihkel Kosk and Meelis Kosk, Niklas Jansson 47 pts

48th POR56 Peggy Miguel Magalhães and Jorge P. Melo, José Magalhães 48 pts

49th RUS31 Convergence Mikhail Senatorov and Alexandr Yanin, Maxim Semerkhanov 49 pts

50th SWE316 Cohiba on Fire Niels Flohr and Erik Pettersson, Carl Petersson 50 pts

51st AUS210 Eizh Sandy Anderson and John Moncrieff, Stephan Eyssautier, Albert Eyssautier 51 pts

52nd SUI288 Kalliston Justus Kniffka and Jorge Lima, Jose Luis Costa, Mariana Freitas 52 pts

53rd GER1140 Smaug Nicola Friesen and Vincent Hoesch, Joost Houweling 53 pts

54th GBR696 Billie Whizz Rob Riddell and Simon Cash, Georgina Dewar 54 pts

55th POR70 Lotte II Rui Boia and Martin Seevers, José Gonçalves 55 pts

56th NED411 Olinghi Charlotte ten Wolde and Juliette ten Wolde, Janka Holan, Franscisco Andrade 56 pts

57th SUI313 Free Dirk Oldenburg and Theis Palm, Dominik Zycki 57 pts

58th AUS223 Hombre Trish Ford and Graeme Fardon, David Hay 58 pts

59th GBR748 Sanka Dave Ross and Alex Dobson, Paul Blowers 59 pts

60th BEL82 Herbie Xavier Vaneste and Patrick Degryse, Karl Odent 60 pts

61st AUS221 Saphira Ian Malley and Brad Stout, Matt Zimmerman 61 pts

62nd GER1163 Straight Dealer Christian Einfeldt and Alexander Plath,, Klaas Ebeling 62 pts

63rd GER1175 Sapphire Jan Woortman and Sonke Bruhns, Christopf Wieland 63 pts

64th FRA391 Ulysse Jean Breger and Gout Christhian, Aunette Gaetan 71 pts

65th GBR731 Kestra Richard Leask and William Adams, Vanessa Leask, Nevin Jamieson 71 pts

66th GBR803 Gorgeous Worgeous Quentin Strauss and Simon Strauss, Nigel Young 71 pts

67th GER1102 LiLu Philipp Pechstein and Roman Koch, Ralf Nagel 71 pts

68th GER1151 Puck IV Philip Dohse and Volker Kramer, Nicola Dohse, Christian Motler 71 pts

69th POR50 Christmas III Pedro Mendes Leal and Jorge Moya, Afonso Domingos, Diana Neves 71 pts

70th SUI318 Pumper Nickel II Wolf Waschkuhn and Davide Bortoletto, Diogo Cayolla 71 pts

Jonny Fullerton

12 June 2017 21:42 GMT