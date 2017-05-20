Claudia Rossi is J/70 European Champion

Claudia Rossi's Petite Terrible, 2017 J/70 Open European Champions - Click image for a larger image

The last day of racing was full of drama, Petite Terrible won the first race, putting pressure on overnight leader, Noticia.

The Spanish team fought back in the penultimate race, to get ahead of Petite Terrible at the crucial first top mark, only to see their spinnaker explode in a gybe.

Noticia quickly hoisted their second kite, but in a high calibre fleet they couldn't recover.

Petite Terrible held their nerve in the last race to win the J/70 Open European Championship for the second year running.

Petite Terrible Crew: Claudia Rossi, Michele Paoletti, Matteo Mason, Simone Spangard, Verena Webe. (All Italian)

Peter Duncan's team finished third, behind Noticia, winning the last two races to finish the regatta in style.

Winner of the Corinthian J/70 European Championship, Tim Gratton's Royal Thames YC Academy, are all still at university or recently graduated.

J/70 Class Open European Championship after 9 races

1. PETITE TERRIBLE, ITA853, Claudia Rossi - 1 -2 -2 -3 -2 -1 -1 -[4] -2 ; 14

2. Noticia, ESP961, Luis Martín Cabiedes José María Torcida - 3 -1 -1 -2 -1 -2 -4 -[13] -8 ; 22

3. Relative Obscurity, USA49, Peter Duncan - 2 -11 -3 -1 -[23] -4 -2 -1 -1 ; 25

4. Calypso, GBR4, Calascione/ Ripard - 9 -3 -8 -4 -11 -[22] -13 -7 -3 ; 58

5. RTYC Academy, GBR744, Tim Gratton - 14 -7 -7 -13 -[18] -8 -12 -2 -11 ; 74

6. JElvis 7*, GBR108, Martin Dent - 4 -4 -4 -6 -3 -9 -7 -[43] -43 ; 80

7. PHAN, GBR118, Jeremy Thorp - 19 -9 -[30] -12 -6 -5 -21 -3 -7 ; 82

8. Yeti, GBR972, Jack Davies - 10 -[29] -16 -7 -13 -10 -11 -9 -10 ; 86

9. Sport Cube, ITA1047, Germano Scarpa - 16 -6 -[27] -18 -4 -7 -5 -11 -21 ; 88

10. ArtTube, RUS1, Valeria Kovalenko - 5 -8 -5 -24 -33 -[43] -6 -6 -5 ; 92

11. Sailway Bluesock, ESP661, Gonzalo Araujo - 8 -5 -20 -10 -9 -21 -8 -16 -[43] ; 97

12. PICCININA, MON707, STEFANO ROBERTI - 7 -15 -[43] -43 -5 -13 -3 -5 -12 ; 103

13. Team Spitfire , GBR123, Simon Ling - 6 -23 -6 -15 -7 -[43] -15 -19 -19 ; 110

14. Darcey, GBR933, Clive Bush - 21 -[38] -19 -8 -14 -19 -17 -12 -6 ; 116

15. Just In Time, GER797, Gordon Nickel - 23 -10 -11 -5 -22 -15 -[29] -15 -17 ; 118

16. Cosmic, GBR741, Patrick Liardet - 11 -16 -23 -14 -8 -16 -22 -[24] -13 ; 123

17. Agera3, SUI976, Fredrik Hedlund - 18 -21 -9 -20 -[27] -6 -10 -25 -18 ; 127

18. Baby J, GBR433, anthony Esse - 25 -14 -18 -16 -17 -[27] -14 -8 -16 ; 128

19. Petit palace hotels, Esp666, Jesus Pintos - [43] -43 -10 -11 -10 -12 -20 -21 -4 ; 131

20. The Jean Genie, GBR745, Mark Lees - 13 -25 -24 -17 -12 -3 -[38] -28 -14 ; 136

21. paprec recyclage, FRA114, mellano thomas - 17 -18 -[34] -22 -21 -14 -24 -10 -15 ; 141

22. Alfie, GBR1209, Ossie Stewart - [43] -43 -12 -9 -15 -43 -9 -14 -9 ; 154

23. ESF Energy, GBR801, Allan Higgs - 15 -26 -13 -[27] -20 -23 -19 -18 -27 ; 161

24. Kim from Holland, NED927, Alwin Van Daelen - [34] -20 -22 -23 -24 -11 -16 -30 -22 ; 168

25. Dirty, GBR746, Alex / Anthony Locke - 12 -12 -25 -[35] -26 -20 -35 -22 -25 ; 177

26. oceanrope.com, GBR282, Adam Munday - 27 -31 -[39] -30 -16 -18 -27 -17 -26 ; 192

27. JooJanta, GER439, Holger Neuhaus - 29 -19 -[32] -32 -25 -28 -23 -32 -20 ; 208

28. Chaotic, GBR742, Nick Phillips - 26 -13 -21 -19 -35 -[43] -43 -29 -23 ; 209

29. Injunction, GBR937, Steve Venables - 31 -32 -15 -26 -34 -29 -28 -23 -[43] ; 218

30. Sceptre, GBR739, Greg Hall - 24 -17 -36 -36 -[43] -43 -18 -20 -24 ; 218

31. Waterland Monnickendam - She Sails, NED895, Rikst Dijkstra - 30 -24 -35 -[40] -19 -17 -36 -31 -34 ; 226

32. Offbeat, GBR1206, David McLeman - [37] -33 -26 -29 -32 -26 -25 -27 -28 ; 226

33. NN, NED921, Max Visser - 22 -27 -14 -21 -28 -[43] -32 -43 -43 ; 230

34. Jenga8, GBR290, Andrew Barraclough - 32 -22 -[37] -31 -30 -31 -31 -33 -30 ; 240

35. BlackJax, GBR718, Philip Chandler - 35 -34 -31 -25 -[43] -24 -34 -26 -33 ; 242

36. Jackal, GBR868, Simon/Kim Spraggs/Ridge - 36 -30 -28 -33 -29 -30 -33 -[37] -29 ; 248

37. Mjölnir, GBR101, Thor Askeland - 39 -35 -29 -28 -[43] -25 -26 -43 -43 ; 268

38. F'in Majic 2, GBR1124, Simon Childs - 28 -28 -33 -37 -[43] -43 -37 -35 -43 ; 284

39. DSP, GBR800, Doug Struth - 33 -39 -[43] -34 -43 -43 -30 -34 -31 ; 287

40. Waterjet Precision Cutting, GBR130, Steve Northmore - 20 -37 -17 -[43] -43 -43 -43 -43 -43 ; 289

41. The J Team, GBR738, Richard White - 40 -36 -38 -38 -36 -[43] -39 -36 -32 ; 295

42. Jester, GBR259, Nick Clarke - 38 -[43] -43 -39 -31 -32 -43 -43 -43 ; 312

Louay Habib

10 June 2017