Claudia Rossi is J/70 European Champion

Claudia Rossi's Italian team, racing Petite Terrible, retained their J/70 Open European title in a thrilling final day of high speed action in the Central Solent.
Claudia Rossi's Petite Terrible, 2017 J/70 Open European Champions - Click image for a larger image
The last day of racing was full of drama, Petite Terrible won the first race, putting pressure on overnight leader, Noticia.
The Spanish team fought back in the penultimate race, to get ahead of Petite Terrible at the crucial first top mark, only to see their spinnaker explode in a gybe.
Noticia quickly hoisted their second kite, but in a high calibre fleet they couldn't recover.
Petite Terrible held their nerve in the last race to win the J/70 Open European Championship for the second year running.
Petite Terrible Crew: Claudia Rossi, Michele Paoletti, Matteo Mason, Simone Spangard, Verena Webe. (All Italian)
Peter Duncan's team finished third, behind Noticia, winning the last two races to finish the regatta in style.
Winner of the Corinthian J/70 European Championship, Tim Gratton's Royal Thames YC Academy, are all still at university or recently graduated.
J/70 Class Open European Championship after 9 races
1. PETITE TERRIBLE, ITA853, Claudia Rossi - 1 -2 -2 -3 -2 -1 -1 -[4] -2 ; 14
2. Noticia, ESP961, Luis Martín Cabiedes José María Torcida - 3 -1 -1 -2 -1 -2 -4 -[13] -8 ; 22
3. Relative Obscurity, USA49, Peter Duncan - 2 -11 -3 -1 -[23] -4 -2 -1 -1 ; 25
4. Calypso, GBR4, Calascione/ Ripard - 9 -3 -8 -4 -11 -[22] -13 -7 -3 ; 58
5. RTYC Academy, GBR744, Tim Gratton - 14 -7 -7 -13 -[18] -8 -12 -2 -11 ; 74
6. JElvis 7*, GBR108, Martin Dent - 4 -4 -4 -6 -3 -9 -7 -[43] -43 ; 80
7. PHAN, GBR118, Jeremy Thorp - 19 -9 -[30] -12 -6 -5 -21 -3 -7 ; 82
8. Yeti, GBR972, Jack Davies - 10 -[29] -16 -7 -13 -10 -11 -9 -10 ; 86
9. Sport Cube, ITA1047, Germano Scarpa - 16 -6 -[27] -18 -4 -7 -5 -11 -21 ; 88
10. ArtTube, RUS1, Valeria Kovalenko - 5 -8 -5 -24 -33 -[43] -6 -6 -5 ; 92
11. Sailway Bluesock, ESP661, Gonzalo Araujo - 8 -5 -20 -10 -9 -21 -8 -16 -[43] ; 97
12. PICCININA, MON707, STEFANO ROBERTI - 7 -15 -[43] -43 -5 -13 -3 -5 -12 ; 103
13. Team Spitfire , GBR123, Simon Ling - 6 -23 -6 -15 -7 -[43] -15 -19 -19 ; 110
14. Darcey, GBR933, Clive Bush - 21 -[38] -19 -8 -14 -19 -17 -12 -6 ; 116
15. Just In Time, GER797, Gordon Nickel - 23 -10 -11 -5 -22 -15 -[29] -15 -17 ; 118
16. Cosmic, GBR741, Patrick Liardet - 11 -16 -23 -14 -8 -16 -22 -[24] -13 ; 123
17. Agera3, SUI976, Fredrik Hedlund - 18 -21 -9 -20 -[27] -6 -10 -25 -18 ; 127
18. Baby J, GBR433, anthony Esse - 25 -14 -18 -16 -17 -[27] -14 -8 -16 ; 128
19. Petit palace hotels, Esp666, Jesus Pintos - [43] -43 -10 -11 -10 -12 -20 -21 -4 ; 131
20. The Jean Genie, GBR745, Mark Lees - 13 -25 -24 -17 -12 -3 -[38] -28 -14 ; 136
21. paprec recyclage, FRA114, mellano thomas - 17 -18 -[34] -22 -21 -14 -24 -10 -15 ; 141
22. Alfie, GBR1209, Ossie Stewart - [43] -43 -12 -9 -15 -43 -9 -14 -9 ; 154
23. ESF Energy, GBR801, Allan Higgs - 15 -26 -13 -[27] -20 -23 -19 -18 -27 ; 161
24. Kim from Holland, NED927, Alwin Van Daelen - [34] -20 -22 -23 -24 -11 -16 -30 -22 ; 168
25. Dirty, GBR746, Alex / Anthony Locke - 12 -12 -25 -[35] -26 -20 -35 -22 -25 ; 177
26. oceanrope.com, GBR282, Adam Munday - 27 -31 -[39] -30 -16 -18 -27 -17 -26 ; 192
27. JooJanta, GER439, Holger Neuhaus - 29 -19 -[32] -32 -25 -28 -23 -32 -20 ; 208
28. Chaotic, GBR742, Nick Phillips - 26 -13 -21 -19 -35 -[43] -43 -29 -23 ; 209
29. Injunction, GBR937, Steve Venables - 31 -32 -15 -26 -34 -29 -28 -23 -[43] ; 218
30. Sceptre, GBR739, Greg Hall - 24 -17 -36 -36 -[43] -43 -18 -20 -24 ; 218
31. Waterland Monnickendam - She Sails, NED895, Rikst Dijkstra - 30 -24 -35 -[40] -19 -17 -36 -31 -34 ; 226
32. Offbeat, GBR1206, David McLeman - [37] -33 -26 -29 -32 -26 -25 -27 -28 ; 226
33. NN, NED921, Max Visser - 22 -27 -14 -21 -28 -[43] -32 -43 -43 ; 230
34. Jenga8, GBR290, Andrew Barraclough - 32 -22 -[37] -31 -30 -31 -31 -33 -30 ; 240
35. BlackJax, GBR718, Philip Chandler - 35 -34 -31 -25 -[43] -24 -34 -26 -33 ; 242
36. Jackal, GBR868, Simon/Kim Spraggs/Ridge - 36 -30 -28 -33 -29 -30 -33 -[37] -29 ; 248
37. Mjölnir, GBR101, Thor Askeland - 39 -35 -29 -28 -[43] -25 -26 -43 -43 ; 268
38. F'in Majic 2, GBR1124, Simon Childs - 28 -28 -33 -37 -[43] -43 -37 -35 -43 ; 284
39. DSP, GBR800, Doug Struth - 33 -39 -[43] -34 -43 -43 -30 -34 -31 ; 287
40. Waterjet Precision Cutting, GBR130, Steve Northmore - 20 -37 -17 -[43] -43 -43 -43 -43 -43 ; 289
41. The J Team, GBR738, Richard White - 40 -36 -38 -38 -36 -[43] -39 -36 -32 ; 295
42. Jester, GBR259, Nick Clarke - 38 -[43] -43 -39 -31 -32 -43 -43 -43 ; 312
Louay Habib
10 June 2017 6:25 GMT